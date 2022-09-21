Minnesota Gophers in the NFL—Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season saw Rashod Bateman continue his breakout season and the NFL debut of his college and pro team mate Daniel Faalele. Boye Mafe continues to Impress in Seattle and Antoine Winfield and De’Vondre Campbell are as steady as ever. Here is a full review of how the Gophers did in Week 2 of the NFL season and a look ahead to Week 3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Week 2 @ New Orleans Saints

Week 3 vs Green Bay Packers

Antoine Winfield Jr—CB

Winfield was once again all over the field playing all 68 defensive snaps in a tight win over the New Orleans Saints. Winfield recorded seven tackles, six of them solo, and one of them a sack on Saints QB Jameis Winston.

Ko Kieft—TE

Ko Kieft continues to get a decent run as a blocking tight end/ fullback with the Buccaneers through two weeks. He upped his snaps played to 24 this week up from 16 the week before. He also played 18 special teams snaps as well. They made at least one key block yet again.

Houston Texans

Week 2 @ Denver Broncos

Week 3 @ Chicago Bears

Eric Murray—S

A week after Murray dressed but didn’t see a defensive snap this week was much of the same as Murray only played one defensive snap in the Texans loss to Denver. He did make the most of it recording one tackle on his lone defensive play of the game.

Tyler Johnson—WR

Johnson was inactive for the second week in a row as he continues to learn the Houston playbook after joining the Texans on waivers during final cuts.

Blake Cashman- LB

Cashman played 17 defensive snaps in Week 2 for the Texans and recorded one tackle which was for loss, and a QB hit on Russell Wilson.

Baltimore Ravens

Week 2 vs Miami Dolphins

Week 3 @ New England Patriots

Rashod Bateman—WR

Two weeks and two TDs for Rashod Bateman. This one is a gorgeous 75 yard catch and run from Lamar Jackson.

When Marquise Brown left Baltimore, some said the Ravens had lost the ability to extend the field with speed. They clearly didn’t do their research on Rashod Bateman, who has done that in both games so far. WR1, respectfully. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/uKdOjA48mb — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) September 20, 2022

Bateman played 36 Offensive snaps for the Ravens and ended up with four catches for 108 yards on seven targets.

Danielle Faalele—OT

Faalele made his NFL debut and saw five Offensive snaps as the swing tackle for the Ravens including being in on the goal line on a TD pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews.

Carolina Panthers

Week 2 @ New York Giants

Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Damien Wilson- LB

Wilson saw his action cut from week 1 as he played just nine defensive snaps for the Panthers in their loss to the Giants. They recorded two tackles, one of them solo.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 2 @ Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Week 3 vs Detroit Lions

Esezi Otemewo-DE

Ezezi was inactive once again for the Vikings game and did not dress.

Green Bay Packers

Week 2 vs Chicago Bears (SNF)

Week 3 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

De’vondre Campbell-LB

Campbell played all 41 defensive snaps for Green Bay in their easy win over the Bears on Sunday night. They recorded four tackles, two of them solo.

Washington Commanders

Week 2 @ Detroit Lions

Week 3 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Benjamin St. Juste—CB

St. Juste played 42 defensive snaps for the Commanders in their loss to Detroit. They recorded four tackles, three of them Solo and a QB hit on Jared Goff. They allowed just one catch on four targets and dropped an interception.

Seattle Seahawks

Week 2 @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 3 vs Atlanta Falcons

Boye Mafe-DE

Boye saw a bit more action in Week 2 playing 23 defensive snaps for the Seahawks. He recorded four tackles, all Solo and earned his first NFL QB sack on Jimmy Garoppolo.

Boye Mafe’s first sack and a few other action plays against the Niners. He would be my vote so far for Seahawks Rookie of the year, so hopefully this is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/opFAaMWauc — Stan “the Soy Boy” Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) September 20, 2022

New York Giants

Week 2 vs Carolina Panthers

Week 3 vs Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

Carter Coughlin—LB

Coughlin did not play any defensive snaps for the Giants but started the game off on the right note when he forced a fumble on the opening kickoff that led to a Giants touchdown. He also made one solo tackle on special teams as well.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 2 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3 vs Los Angeles Rams

Maxx Williams-TE

Williams played 12 snaps in the Cardinals come from behind win over the Raiders in OT. He was used primarily in blocking formations and did not record a stat.