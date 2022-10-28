Minnesota Gophers basketball forward Jamison Battle has successful foot surgery

MARCH 09: Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) is guarded by Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) on March 9, 2022 during the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/ (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)A top player on the Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team underwent successful foot surgery ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

In a news release, the Gophers said junior forward Jamison Battle had “minor” foot surgery and is listed as week-to-week.

The surgery is being called a success. However, there are no details released on why Battle needed the surgery.

Battle is one of the Gophers’ top players, being named Preseason All-Big Ten earlier this month. Battle, a Robbinsdale native and former DeLaSalle standout, transferred back to Minnesota after starting his college career at George Washington. He was Ben Johnson’s first commitment.

He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year after leading the Gophers in scoring (17.5 points) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds) as a sophomore. Battle scored in double figures in 27 games, and had 11 20-point games. They had a season-high 39 points at Maryland.

The Gophers host St. Olaf in an exhibition game on Nov. 2. Minnesota opens its regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Western Michigan.

This year’s Gophers are projected to finish 12th in the Big Ten. Battle, and North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia, a former Prior Lake star and McDonald’s All-American, are the key pieces on the roster. Johnson also has a talented freshmen class that includes Minnesota natives Braeden Carringon, Pharrel Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph, as well as Kadyn Betts and Jaden Henley.

