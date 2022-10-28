Minnesota Gophers basketball forward Jamison Battle has successful foot surgery

article

A top player on the Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team underwent successful foot surgery ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

In a news release, the Gophers said junior forward Jamison Battle had “minor” foot surgery and is listed as week-to-week.

The surgery is being called a success. However, there are no details released on why Battle needed the surgery.

Battle is one of the Gophers’ top players, being named Preseason All-Big Ten earlier this month. Battle, a Robbinsdale native and former DeLaSalle standout, transferred back to Minnesota after starting his college career at George Washington. He was Ben Johnson’s first commitment.

He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year after leading the Gophers in scoring (17.5 points) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds) as a sophomore. Battle scored in double figures in 27 games, and had 11 20-point games. They had a season-high 39 points at Maryland.

The Gophers host St. Olaf in an exhibition game on Nov. 2. Minnesota opens its regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Western Michigan.

This year’s Gophers are projected to finish 12th in the Big Ten. Battle, and North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia, a former Prior Lake star and McDonald’s All-American, are the key pieces on the roster. Johnson also has a talented freshmen class that includes Minnesota natives Braeden Carringon, Pharrel Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph, as well as Kadyn Betts and Jaden Henley.