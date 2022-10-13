Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: October 13th

247Sports – Citrus Bowl (Orlando, FL) vs. Ole Miss

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) – Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

ESPN (Mark Schlabach) – Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

CBS Sports – Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) vs. Arkansas

USA Today – ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, FL) vs. Kentucky

College Football News – Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Action Network – Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) vs. Florida State

CFP Semifinal – Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) – Ohio State vs. Alabama

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) – Michigan vs. UCLA

Citrus Bowl (Orlando, FL) – Penn State vs. Mississippi State

ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, FL) – Minnesota vs. Kentucky

Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) – Illinois vs. Arkansas

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) – Purdue vs. Pittsburgh

Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) – Badger State vs. North Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) – Maryland vs. Iowa State

Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, MI) – Iowa vs. Central Michigan

Resetting Expectations Following the Purdue Loss

A week and a half ago, the Gophers fell in disappointing fashion to the Purdue Boilermakers, and with that, some of the loftiest hopes for Minnesota’s season have been brought down a peg or two. However, in making Bowl projections, I typically try to avoid overreacting to a single game. College football is wild, and weird things happen all the time. It’s a data point, to be sure, but not a final statement on what kind of season the Gophers will have.

Previously, I had Minnesota projected for the Orange Bowl. A combination of the Minnesota loss as well as Ole Miss and Tennessee both seem to rise above the middle of the pack in the SEC has me no longer projecting a Big Ten team to head to Miami. That means the ReliaQuest Bowl re-enters the Big Ten Bowl picture, and I’ve got the Gophers penciled in there for now. If Minnesota manages to go 11-1, or potentially even 10-2 plus a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game, the Orange Bowl could be back on the table, but fans would likely need to root for some SEC chaos.

The Rose Bowl could still be on the table at 11-1 without winning the Big Ten Championship game, but even in that scenario I’m not sure I’d put money on that destination. So ultimately, Gophers fans are probably looking at one of the Florida bowls as a realistic good outcome for Bowl placement.

Looking across the Big Ten West, I’m not buying Purdue just yet, as I think their team is apt to implode in late game situations and that will cost them a few losses. Illinois, though, appears to be a real threat to Minnesota, and the Showdown in Champaign this weekend suddenly looms large over the Big Ten Bowl picture. Minnesota can put itself on more solid footing with a win, but a loss would see the Gophers tumble down into the Big Ten’s mid-tier bowls.

What to Watch This Weekend

As mentioned above, Minnesota at Illinois (11 AM CDT on BTN) is a game that has surprisingly large implications on the Big Ten Bowl picture. The marquee game of the week, though, is the battle between Penn State and Michigan (11 AM CDT on FOX). A Wolverines win keeps the hope alive for the conference of potentially sending two teams to the playoffs. A win for the Nittany Lions, meanwhile, would Catapult them solidly into the New Year’s Six Bowl picture, likely taking over the Rose Bowl slot, at least for now.

Maryland would just about sew up a Bowl bid if they can prevail against Indiana (2:30 PM CDT on ESPN2) as it would give them 5 wins heading into a Matchup against Northwestern. And Michigan State has likely landed in “must win” territory for their matchup with the similarly disappointing Wisconsin Badgers (3 PM CDT on FOX). The Spartans sit at a precarious 2-4 record right now, and with games remaining against Michigan and Penn State there simply isn’t any wiggle room in the schedule left for the team from East Lansing.