Minnesota Football LB Braelen Oliver enters the NCAA transfer Portal

Minnesota Football linebacker Braelen Oliver has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Porta here on Wednesday afternoon, a source told 247Sports. The Georgia native played in all 38 games for Minnesota in his career, including 25 games the last two seasons. Oliver will have one year of eligibility left after the 2022 season here. This past season, Oliver played 345 defensive snaps for Minnesota, registering 33 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. With Mariano Sori-Marin leaving as well, there will be snaps open at linebacker this spring, which is why Joe Rossi is exploring linebacker transfer options.

Oliver is the seventh Minnesota Scholarship player to enter the transfer portal, as he joins defensive end Austin Booker, defensive tackle Gage Keys, Offensive lineman Cameron James, defensive back Jalen Glaze, defensive back Michael Dixon and defensive back Steven Ortiz.

The NCAA introduced the transfer portal on Oct. 15, 2018, providing Athletes a path to explore their options. Players do not need to ask permission from their coaching staff in order to transfer. They merely need to request that compliance enter their name. Usually, it takes 24-48 hours for a player to appear following their request. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.

While a player Entering their name in the transfer Portal means they intend to explore their options, it does not necessarily mean they will leave. A player is free to withdraw his name at any time. However, schools are under no obligation to keep a player on Scholarship once they enter the portal.

There were 2,646 FBS players to enter the transfer portal during the 2020-21 transfer cycle, per a source. That’s up from 1,692 in 2019-20 and 1,717 in 2018-19.

That increase can at least partially be credited to the NCAA’s new policy that student-athletes are allowed to transfer once in their careers without having to sit out a year-in-residence. That means all players who enter the transfer portal for the first time will be immediately eligible at their new school as long as they meet an NCAA mandated entry deadline.