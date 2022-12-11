Minnesota Football lands Western Michigan transfer WR Corey Crooms

All the college football media thought that the transfer Portal was going to be chaotic when it opened back on December 5th, and it’s been all of that and more. But PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football team were just able to snag a commitment from one of the top slot receivers in the Mid-American conference last season in Western Michigan’s Corey Crooms. The Illinois native was second-team All-MAC this past season, and had played in 42 games for the Broncos in his Western Michigan career. Current Minnesota Coach Greg Harbaugh actually coached Crooms back in 2020/2021, as he was Crooms’ position coach. The Gophers have A LOT of slot snaps up for grabs, and that’s where I’d expect Crooms to be. As per the Pro Football Focus data, that’s where Crooms has lined up on 84% of snaps the last two seasons.

Crooms’ 2021 season is where he really burst onto the scene for the first time, and that’s when Greg Harbaugh was his position coach. He caught 44 passes for 768 yards and six touchdowns, which also earned him a PFF overall grade of 70.1. This past season, Crooms ended the season with a career-high in catches with 57 and receiving yards with 814. He also ended the season as the highest-graded Bronco on offense, via PFF.

Since he entered his name into the transfer Portal back in late November, the Gophers staff immediately went to work, and that includes Harbaugh and WR Coach Matt Simon. The familiarity with Harbaugh and the type of wide receiver system that the Gophers want to teach here, was very likely a big sticking point for Crooms in his decision to commit to Minnesota while on his official visit here this weekend.

The Gophers have plenty of options on the outside with Chris Autman-Bell, Daniel Jackson and Dylan Wright among other names returning, but the reality is that the slot position for Minnesota last season was one that was wildly inconsistent. And with playing time now open there via the portal, Minnesota goes and gets a second-team All-MAC guy.

Stay tuned for more on Crooms’ commitment to Minnesota

