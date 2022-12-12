Minnesota Football lands Western Michigan Graduate transfer linebacker Ryan Selig

All the college football media thought that the transfer Portal was going to be chaotic when it opened back on December 5th, and it’s been all of that and more. But PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football team were just able to snag a commitment from one of the most coveted Midwest linebacker transfers on the market, as Western Michigan Graduate transfer Ryan Selig just announced he’s committed to Minnesota. Selig held offers as a transfer from schools such as Iowa State, Wake Forest, Purdue, Indiana and App State among others. Selig visited Iowa State with his father on Friday/Saturday, and decided on his Gopher visit that Minneapolis is where he wanted to spend his final year of eligibility.

Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Ross went out to Kalamazoo earlier this week to see and spend with Selig, and with Mariano Sori-Marin graduating and Braelen’s Oliver transferring for his final year of eligibility, there’s plenty of immediate snaps available for Selig to come into here in January. Selig started his Western Michigan career as a linebacker, before briefly switching to tight end for the 2019 season, and then back to linebacker in 2020, where he’s played in 29 games for the Broncos in his last three seasons. In his last two seasons as a starting linebacker, Selig totaled 136 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

When you put on some of Selig’s tape from Western Michigan, as linked below, you see a defender that’s athletic and physical. When looking at the Pro Football focus data, the senior linebacker totaled 41 defensive stops last season, which ranked No. 52 among FBS linebackers (ninth in the MAC). (A stop is defined as: a play where a defender makes a tackle and the location of the tackle means the play was successful for the defense. Essentially, it is a better way to assess the impact of a tackle). He was also an impactful Blitzer for Western as he finished third among MAC linebackers in pressures with 18. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker also accumulated 21 pressures in 2021, which was the second-best mark in the conference among linebackers .

With Sori-Marin graduating, there was already going to be snaps to fill alongside Cody Lindenberg. But with Braelen’s Oliver now in the Portal as well, there will be immediate playing time to be had, if Selig can earn it.

Stay tuned for more on Selig’s commitment to Minnesota.

