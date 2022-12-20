Minnesota Football lands North Carolina EDGE Graduate transfer Chris Collins

All the college football media thought that the transfer Portal was going to be chaotic when it opened back on December 5th, and it’s been all of that and more. But PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Gopher Football team were just able to snag a commitment from a veteran power-five player in North Carolina’s Chris Collins. A 6-foot-4.25, 245-pound Richmond, Va. native, Collins played 469 snaps in the 2022 season at the jack position. Collins finished the season with 20 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, and one quarterback hurry. A former high three-star prospect, Collins was a consistent contributor during his five-year UNC career, and will have one year at Minnesota.

He appears in six games as a true freshman in 2018 before taking a redshirt season in 2019. In 2020, Collins aappeared in 11 games, made four starts on the defensive line, and posted 13 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, two pressures and one pass breakup. In 2021, Collins aappeared in 12 games, made three starts at outside linebacker, and finished the season with 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

With the Gophers looking for immediate depth at the Rush end position with Thomas Rush graduating, Austin Booker in the transfer Portal and Lucas Finnessy suffering a serious injury late in the season, Collins can come in and help right away. Minnesota DL Coach Brick Haley worked with Collins at Chapel Hill in 2021 where he was a defensive analyst. Collins had visited Appalachian State as a transfer, and then had a visit set with Mississippi State, but he’s now canceled that and will be a Gopher.

Stay tuned for more on Collins’ commitment to Minnesota.

