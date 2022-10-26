Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL—Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season saw De’Vondre Campbell show once again why he is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Add in the return of Rashod Bateman from injury and another nice week for Benjamin St. Juste and it was a decent week. Unfortunately it appears injuries will completely derail what was going to be a great Antoine Winfield Jr vs Rashod Bateman game on Thursday night though. Here is a recap of how the rest of the former Gophers fared in Week 7 and a look ahead to Week 8.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Week 7 @ Carolina Panthers

Week 8 vs Baltimore Ravens (Thursday)

Antoine Winfield Jr—CB

Winfield played 28 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps before leaving the game in the third quarter with a concussion. Before he left he made a pair of tackles, one of them for a loss. Unfortunately, he has not practiced either Monday or Tuesday and is extremely doubtful for Thursday night’s game against former teammate Rashod Bateman and the Ravens. So much for that Bateman vs Winfield dream matchup…

Ko Kieft—TE

Ko Kieft saw 18 Offensive snaps and another 16 on special teams. He made his second career reception on a pass from Tom Brady of 18 yards right up the middle of the field early in the game. He also had this key blitz pickup that saved Brady from a huge blind side hit. Kieft did Twist an ankle late in the game and did not practice on Monday making him questionable for the Thursday night game against former teammates Rashod Bateman and Danielle Faalele

Houston Texans

Week 7 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8 vs Tennessee Titans

Eric Murray—S

Murray played 11 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in the loss to the Raiders.

Tyler Johnson—WR

After playing three weeks in a row Johnson was once again inactive for the Texans game against the Raiders. He then was waived on Tuesday afternoon and is a free agent, Rough season for Johnson.

Blake Cashman- LB

Cashman played three defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in the loss to Las Vegas.

Baltimore Ravens

Week 7 vs Cleveland Browns

Week 8 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thursday)

Rashod Bateman—WR

Bateman returned to the lineup after missing a pair of games with an ankle injury. He played 36 offensive snaps for the Ravens and caught four passes for 42 yards on five targets.

Danielle Faalele—OT

Faalele did not play a snap again for Baltimore in their win over Cleveland.

Carolina Panthers

Week 7 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8 @ Atlanta Falcons

Damien Wilson- LB

Wilson played 14 defensive snaps and 8 special teams snaps in the Panthers shocking win over Tampa bay. They recorded three tackles, one of them solo.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 7 Bye

Week 8 vs Arizona Cardinals

Esezi Otemewo-DE

The Vikings were on their bye week.

Green Bay Packers

Week 7 @ Washington Commanders

Week 8 @ Buffalo Bills (SNF)

De’vondre Campbell-LB

Campbell played all 74 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps for Green Bay in their loss to Washington. It sure wasn’t his fault though as he had an amazing game with 12 tackles, seven of them solo, three for loss, a pass defense, a qb hit, and this pick 6 which gave the Packers the lead early in the game.

Washington Commanders

Week 7 vs Green Bay Packers

Week 8 @ Indianapolis Colts

Benjamin St. Juste—CB

St. Juste played all 54 defensive snaps for the Commanders in their surprising win over the Packers. They made three tackles with two of them Solo in the win. They had a nice pass defense in a key third down in the third quarter.

And then celebrated with a fun photo after the game.

Seattle Seahawks

Week 7 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8 vs New York Giants

Boye Mafe-DE

Mafe played 28 defensive snaps in the Seahawks win over the Chargers. They recorded five tackles, three of them solo.

New York Giants

Week 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 8 @ Seattle Seahawks

Carter Coughlin—LB

Coughlin did not play any defensive snaps for the Giants but played 17 on special teams in the Giants win over the Jags to move to 6-1. They did not record a stat.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 7 vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday)

Week 8 @ Minnesota Vikings

Maxx Williams-TE

Williams remained on the practice squad.