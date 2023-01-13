Minnesota Football flips Western Michigan grad transfer running back Sean Tyler from Oklahoma State

Surprise, surprise. The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team have one more mid-year transfer commitment up their sleeve, as the Gophers have flipped Western Michigan Graduate transfer running back Sean Tyler from Oklahoma State. Tyler was a highly-productive running back at Western Michigan the past two seasons, totaling 2,157 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. They is also a capable receiver with 43 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns in his four-year career with the Broncos. Tyler also has three kickoff returns for touchdowns. They earned second-team All Mid-American Conference honors this season.

Minnesota co-offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh was on the Western Michigan staff in 2020 and 2021 where Tyler ran for 6.5 yards per carry in those two seasons. With Mohamed Ibrahim now off to the NFL, the Gophers bring in an experienced, and explosive running back for one year as Younger guys such as Darius Taylor and Zach Evans get their feet wet. Tyler had been committed to Oklahoma State since mid-December, but transfers didn’t sign a National Letter of Intents, so nothing was legally binding there. Once Tyler attends a class at Minnesota on Tuesday, it’ll become official.

Tyler played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2019, rushing the ball 68 times for 390 yards and five touchdowns, while also hauling in six passes for 45 yards. Tyler made three starts and played in four of six games as a sophomore during the shortened 2020 season. He ended the year with 263 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries, while catching 11 passes for 68 yards.

In high school, Tyler was named all-conference after his junior and senior seasons. He recorded more than 50 career touchdowns and more than 2,000 career rushing yards. Tyler was a 2017 state track champion in the 4×100-meter relay and the 4×200-meter relay and finished third in the 100-yard dash. He was also a two-time conference champion in the 100-yard dash. His PR in the 100-meter was 10.68.

