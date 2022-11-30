Minnesota Football DB Steven Ortiz to enter the NCAA transfer Portal

Minnesota Football defensive back Steven Ortiz Jr. announced on Tuesday, via social media, his intention to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-foot-0, 180-pounder was a second-year player entering the Golden Gophers’ 2022 college football season. The Arizona native appeared in one game for the Gophers this season. Ortiz is the third Minnesota Scholarship player to announce his Intentions to enter the transfer Portal when it opens on December 5th, as he joins defensive tackle Gage Keys and defensive back Jalen Glaze. Minnesota loses safety Jordan Howden after this season, and we’ll see what Tyler Nubin decides to do, but they’ve still got young safeties such as Michael Dixon, Darius Green and Coleman Bryson among others back there.

The NCAA introduced the transfer portal on Oct. 15, 2018, providing Athletes a path to explore their options. Players do not need to ask permission from their coaching staff in order to transfer. They merely need to request that compliance enter their name. Usually, it takes 24-48 hours for a player to appear following their request. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.

While a player Entering their name in the transfer Portal means they intend to explore their options, it does not necessarily mean they will leave. A player is free to withdraw his name at any time. However, schools are under no obligation to keep a player on Scholarship once they enter the portal.

There were 2,646 FBS players to enter the transfer portal during the 2020-21 transfer cycle, per a source. That’s up from 1,692 in 2019-20 and 1,717 in 2018-19.

That increase can at least partially be credited to the NCAA’s new policy that student-athletes are allowed to transfer once in their careers without having to sit out a year-in-residence. That means all players who enter the transfer portal for the first time will be immediately eligible at their new school as long as they meet an NCAA mandated entry deadline.