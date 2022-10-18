Minnesota Basketball lands No. 27 overall player Dennis Evans

Today Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson received a commitment from Dennis Evansthe 27th ranked prospect in the nation. It’s Minnesota’s highest rated out of state commitment in 28 years, and their highest rated Recruit since Royce White committed to the Gophers as the 26th ranked prospect in the 2009 class (19th overall by another service). The 7-foot-1 Dennis Evans is ranked 27th by 247 Sports. That ranking makes him the highest out of state committed Gopher since Courtney James committed to Clem Haskins in the fall of 1994. James was ranked the 27th best prospect in the 1995 class. Three years before, Haskins landed Voshon Lenard, the Michigan shooting guard who was ranked top 20 by Athlon and top 25 by Hoop Scoop in 1991.

The Gophers have Landed strongly ranked out of state players in the years that followed: Isaiah Washington, Devoe Joseph, Ralph Sampson III, etc, and even Kady Betts and Cam Christie in the past few months, but none of them are listed anywhere close to Evans who is a few spots away from being a five star prospect (one service has Evans ranked as a 5 star Talent ranked 13th in the nation).

In terms of overall, Evans is the highest ranked player that Minnesota has landed since Royce White committed to the Gophers in 2008 (White was ranked 26th by 247 sports in the 2009 class). White, from Hopkins High School in Minnesota, lasted less than a season before leaving Minnesota and transferring to Iowa State. The name that many are comparing Evans to (in terms of high ranking) is Chris Humphries who was ranked 17th when he graduated from Hopkins High School in 2003. Two years before in 2001, Minnesota Landed Rick Rickert out of Duluth East. Rickert was listed as the 9th ranked Recruit by one service I found and 13th overall in another.

The Gophers have had a few others that ranked highly from the home state, Joel Pryzbilla was the highest ranked that I have been able to find (7th overall in 1998) in the entire rankings era. Pryzbilla is from Monticello High School in Minnesota. Also, Sam Jacobson out of Cottage Grove, Minnesota was ranked 25th overall in the 1994 class. I’ve only been able to search online and in Magazines back to 1991 so I am sure that Haskins and Jim Dutcher had some others that ranked pretty high in the 80s and 70s.

The bottom line is, Ben Johnson Landed the highest ranked player from outside the state of Minnesota, in 28 years. Dennis Evans has committed to Minnesota and will sign with the Golden Gophers.