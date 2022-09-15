Minnesota Basketball 2023-23 Preview: Dawson Garcia

The Focus Series is Back! North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia – Originally a McDonald’s All American from Prior Lake, Minnesota – has transferred home and is eligible to play immediately this year. Garcia’s Talent level is All Big Ten caliber and we think Dawson is going to have a great 2022-23 season.

Dawson is 6-foot-11, 235 pounds and is so skilled that he can play the four spot, but his back to the basket game is so quality that he can play some five too if needed. Defensively Garcia is not a heavy banging low post player and in high school, in AAU play, and at Marquette and North Carolina, Dawson had low post bangers playing next to him. But he is a super skilled four man that can play some five.

I will enter this season predicting that Garcia is a preseason second team All Big Ten player with the potential to be a first teamer. Remember, Garcia scored 2,092 career points at Prior Lake in big school high school basketball. He averaged 32 points and 10 rebounds a game as a senior (28 and 11 as a junior) and then put up 13 points and seven boards a game as a freshman at Marquette.

Statistically Speaking

The Good. Garcia is a career 36.2 percent three point shooter taking two or three triples a game. He’s a career 46 percent field goal shooter including his 48+ percent shooting as a frosh at Marquette. Dawson is a career 79 percent foul shooter and he averaged six boards a game playing mostly the power forward spot. Before Garcia started dealing with heavy family hardships last winter while at UNC, Dawson was averaging 24 minutes a contest shooting 50 percent from the field and averaging 12.2 points and just over six rebounds a contest. He had a 26 point, 8 rebound game shooting 10 of 13 from the field against Purdue, and a 14 point game against Michigan on 6 of 12 shooting for the Tar Heels. And let’s not forget the 24 points, 12 rebounds contest against UNC as a frosh that Dawson had and the 28 against 5th ranked Villanova (for Marquette). Dawson shot 37.5 percent from the arc as a sophomore. Garcia bscored in double-digits 17 times and led the Big East freshmen in scoring and rebounding the 2020-21 season. Garcia has also averaged over two Offensive rebounds a contest throughout his college career.

The Not so Good. Dawson is a scorer of course but in 43 career games he has 64 turnovers against 32 assists. That is a number that will likely improve and needs to improve. And while it might be unfair to look at his last six games at UNC because of what he was dealing with, the final six games at North Carolina were a struggle (3.7 points and 4.5 rebounds shooting 6 of 32 in 15 minutes a game). That’s really all we can say for an underclassmen unless people want to focus on his UNC struggle when his mind was with his family back home. Maybe he should rebound a bit more? But Garcia is a four man so he was playing next to the main rebounder on the floor. Maybe Garcia’s 53 percent shooting inside the arc should be a bit higher, but we don’t know what percentage of those attempts were 8 to 17 foot Jumpers compared to deep paint attempts, so maybe that number is just fine.

The @GopherMBB front-court got a major boost last week when the NCAA announced that Minnesota native Dawson Garcias has been granted immediate eligibility for the 2022-23 season! ??: https://t.co/vssSy3Siqm pic.twitter.com/sox94AmQU6 — Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) August 30, 2022

Focus is 22-23

Dawson will be the starting forward and I expect him to play at least 80 percent of the game. He will be the four man next to Pharrell Payne and Treyton Thompsonand he can play the five if they use Thompson away from the bucket (when they are on the floor together), Dawson can play the five when on the floor with Kady Bettsand he can play the five when the Gophs go smaller (Jamison Battle or Joshua Ola-Joseph moving from the three to the four).

Garcia is a player that can be leaned on for at least 16 points a game (if not more) and he can be an option 1A or 1B along with Jamison Battle. Both Garcia and Battle have the Talent to hit the 20 point mark many times and Garcia can do it inside the paint, and away from the basket. When Garcia and Battle are on the floor, both can stretch the court with their perimeter shooting. When Garcia is setting screens, he’s a Nightmare for the defense. Dawson can set a screen and then step to the arc to use his skills, he can cut after the screen and score on the move, or he can release off the screen and head into the paint for an immediate back to the basket paint touch in space. Garcia is an extremely versatile Offensive Weapon that will take a ton of pressure off of Battle. And they will work tremendously together.

The best part? Everything coming from the University of Minnesota is saying that Dawson has been comfortable, working as hard as anybody, he loves his teammates, and he’s looked Fantastic in practice in all facets. The comfort is there and Garcia has been a great cultural fit with this team.

The Stat Line

If this was last season I would predict Dawson playing 36 minutes a game. This year the team is Deeper so I will sit on 32-33 minutes a game, although if Garcia has to play more at the five more fouls will be put on him and the minutes will go down. But I believe Garcia will be on the floor 80 percent of the contest and that should lead to a 17.5 to 18 point per game season shooting 50 percent from the field overall including a 36 percent season at the arc. He will likely rebound more each game because Dawson will play more and he will be needed to rebound a bit more, so I will say eight boards a contest.