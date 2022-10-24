Minnesota Basketball 2022-23 Preview: Taurus Samuels

Minnesota’s 2022-23 team has seven Scholarship players with limited to no experience so the addition of Taurus Samuels (grad transfer from Dartmouth) was crucial. Samuels is another ball handler, he’s a team leader and hard worker, and he will likely be one of the team’s best backcourt defenders.

GI asked the Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson about what Samuels will bring to his team this winter and this is what Johnson said:

“He is another piece that is that old vet. He is that guy in the locker room that has been that 12 year NBA journeyman. A guy that just goes about his business with a big leadership component. He is not afraid to voice it. He knows how a good practice should look. He knows how a competitive team should look. And he’s not afraid to jump in and voice it when he might need to. Or if his team loses in a scrimmage, he responds the right way. He is really going to help this team and is on top of that he really knows how to play. Every week his body has gotten better, he’s getting in better shape and getting in better condition. He’s understanding the speed you have to play with at this level. You think about it, at Dartmouth, they don’t have all of the resources we have here. Nutritionists, strength and conditioning Coach that is just with men’s basketball, the fact that he has access to a facility 24 hours a day where he knows he can go get shots up. He has that iron sharpens iron mentality.”

Statistically Speaking

The Good. Samuels started 23 games for Dartmouth last year ranking third on the team in scoring (9.4 points per game) in 28.5 minutes a game last season. Taurus scored in double-digits in 11 of 23 games and had a career-high 23 points against Georgetown. In 2019-20 (Dartmouth didn’t have a 2020-21 team) Samuels started 28 of 29 games and was second on the team in assists and his 8.5 points a game was fourth on the team. Samuels shot a career high from the three point line last season taking four a game, he made 81 percent of his foul shots, and had over a 2 to 1 assist to turnover ratio. Cut his turnovers in half from his third year of play to his second year of play (39 to 19).

The Not So Good. Taurus is a career 37 percent shooter in college (36.5 percent) and while he did shoot a career high from the arc last year, it was 31 percent. That thirty-one percent isn’t horrible or even bad, but it’s below that 34 percent area teams are looking for. Taurus scored 9.4 points from the floor in the Ivy League which is fine but his team struggled last year winning only nine games.

Focus is 22-23

The most important reason that Taurus Samuels is at Minnesota is to provide another ball handler behind Talon Cooper. The second item is Minnesota having another quality Locker room Veteran that can lead and has been around the college game for four years. Add in that Samuels is a hard worker and a high character student athlete and you have the type of Veteran that was perfect for what the Gophers needed.

Defensively Taurus will be Vital because in looking at film Samuels seems to be the type of player that will work insanely hard to fight for spots and he has the knowledge to be where he needs to be for this team. Samuels is also the piece that will keep the ball moving offensively and not force anything that will give the team a bad possession. He will handle the ball when Cooper is not playing the one and you can expect Taurus to likely play a few minutes a game with Cooper to have a couple Veteran guards on the floor. It will never be the job of Samuels to create his own offense much but you can expect that the team will need him to knock down open shots plus put the ball in the hands of scorers where they can comfortably collect and shoot.

The Stat Line

I would guess that Samuels will play three or four minutes each half as the ball handler behind Cooper and likely play another 2-3 minutes next to Cooper. I would guess anywhere between 10 to 14 minutes a game will be his average. I’d guess that Taurus will average about four points and 1.5 assists a game if that is what his time is and considering how hard he’s worked I’m guessing that Samuels will approach that 33 percent from the arc and about 38 percent from the field for the season.