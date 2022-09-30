Minnesota Basketball 2022-23 Preview: Ta’lon Cooper

Cooper was one of the elite passers and top shot creators in college basketball last year (his third year at Morehead State). Ben Johnson and his staff brought Cooper – who is 6’4 and 190 pounds – in as a highly pursued transfer and Ta’lon will be running the team this year as a fourth year junior. Today we continue the Focus Series looking at the Gophers big minute point guard. They led Morehead State to a 23 win season a year ago.

Cooper was a First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference player in 2022. Cooper is from both Detroit and Roebuck, South Carolina. Cooper helped Dorman High School win two state titles.

Statistically Speaking

The Good. Cooper averaged 33.9 minutes, 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists a game last season. Outstanding numbers. Ta’lon’s 5.9 assists per game ranked seventh in the NCAA and his 202 assists last season ranked second all-time in program history at Morehead State. Cooper had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.72 to 1. Taking three Threes a game as an underclassmen, Cooper shot 38.7 percent at the arc as a frosh and 39.4 percent from the three point line as a sophomore. The 4.5 rebounds a game as a point guard is a very good number and yet another encouraging sign that Minnesota should rebound very well as a committee this season. And once again, Cooper’s team won 23 games last year with him as the leader. And the players around Cooper had high shooting percentages because they put them in positions to score.

The Not So Good. Cooper is lead guard and Morehead State went 23-11 last year, a very good number, therefore the total of 9.1 points per game is not a bother to me when it comes to the overall total (as in “it should be way higher for a top impact player” some have said). The point guard doesn’t need a huge point total, but last year was Cooper’s worst season from the field and from the arc plus he has been a 65 percent or lower foul shooter the last two seasons. Again, Cooper’s job on the floor is not scoring a big point total so this is not a major concern of mine. That said, the three point shooting dropping from 39 percent to 33 percent (took 3.5 Threes a game which was up from 3.2 as a soph), the field goal percentage dropping slightly (41 to 40.8), and Cooper’s slide from 81 percent at the foul line as a frosh to 65 percent as a junior, that’s leaving some points on the floor.

Focus is 22-23

Cooper played 34 minutes a game last year and I’m guessing that total will be slightly higher this year, his fourth year of college basketball. Ben Johnson has spoken several times about how much of a leader that Cooper is. He’s a guy that players gravitate to. And his ability to create for others is exactly what this team needs. Guys like Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle, scorers that can often put up 20 points a contest, they have a scorer in Cooper who can put the ball in good spots for them. Then you have talented young players like Pharell Payne and Braeden Carrington, guys that will play a lot of minutes as freshmen. Their jobs will be easier because of a player like Cooper who is there to lead, and there to allow them to take comfortable shots. And the same can be said for a player like Treyton Thompsonor a Taurus Samuels. Guys that have shown they can score some, Cooper is around to allow them comfortable attempts to build confidence at this level.

Ta’lon will also need to score. Not a large load, but likely in a fourth leading scorer type of way. He doesn’t need to score like Payton Willis, but when Cooper has space this team will need him to make open shots, and Cooper has shown he can do that. Even in his toughest shooting year last year, Cooper made a third of his triples. Last year Cooper took 3-4 Threes a game and 7-8 shots a game total which is about what we will expect this season, even if he shoots at his career Lows he can give them an option that has to be contested to. The free throws need to be better though.

And we talked about rebounding. At 4.5 boards a game mixing with the 6-7 boards a game from Battle, the seven boards a game from Garcia, and the likely 9-10 combined boards from Payne and Thompson, that should be good rebounding all over the court. Defense? I have only watched two of Cooper’s full games so it’s a small sample, but the Gophers will need better defense from him than the two games I watched last year. He does have really good size at point guard meaning the Gophers are likely to start 6’4, 6’4, 6’7, 6’9 and 6’10 this season which is really good size.

Cooper seems to be exactly what Minnesota needed: a pass first veteran point guard that players listen to and follow, a fourth year player with size.

The Stat Line

I will go with 35-36 minutes a game played scoring ten points a game mixed with six assists and around four rebounds a game. I’ll bet Cooper continues to take 7-8 shots a game and I think he will improve to a 70 percent foul shooter with about a 35 percent three point percentage on the season. And I bet that Battle and Garcia have a career high field goal percentage each, either from the arc or overall, and part of that will be how Cooper helps their game.