Minnesota Aurora Women’s soccer team Exploring going pro

Minnesota Aurora’s first season as a team was almost a perfect script, going undefeated in the regular season but falling narrowly in the USL W League title game.

Now, they want to up the stakes by going professional. The club stated in a letter sent to community investors that they’ve “begun conversations with investors as part of the next steps to move to a professional league.”

“We believe that Minnesota Aurora can and should be a professional team. From the beginning, we always envisioned this club as being built differently, Proving our concept, and then taking it to the highest levels possible,” the letter reads. “Because of the overwhelming community support in our first year, we now have the opportunity to pursue a professional team far sooner than we initially expected.”

The Aurora was founded in 2022 as a community-owned Amateur club that sold shares to the public. According to the team’s website, 3,080 people invested in those shares.

In order to secure professional status the club would need a primary owner with a net worth between $7.5 million to $15 million, according to the US Soccer Federation, the governing body for soccer in the US.

According to the USSF Pro League Standards document that outlines guidelines and requirements for teams and leagues operating at each division of professional soccer in the US, the principal owner of a Division 1 outdoor Women’s soccer team must be worth $15 million with the overall ownership group worth at least $25 million. A Division 2 Women’s team primary owner must have a net worth of at least $7.5 million.

The Aurora joined the upstart USL W League for its Inaugural season in 2022. During their undefeated 2022 season the Aurora broke the attendance record for TCO Stadium three times by selling out the 6,500-seat venue, which serves as the practice home for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. The Aurora led the league in attendance with an average of more than 5,000 fans per game.

In the United States there is currently one professional league for Women’s soccer: National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Starting in 2023 there will be a second division of professional Women’s soccer: USL Super League.

The NWSL was founded in 2012 and currently has 12 teams across the US The league features some of the best Women’s players in the world from Brazilian Legend Marta to USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Trinity Rodman.

The USL Super League aims to be Division 2, one step below the NWSL, and kick off play in 2023. The league has aligned its season with the international soccer calendar, meaning its season will start in August and run through to the Championship game in June 2024.