Minnesota Aurora Women's soccer team Exploring going pro

Minnesota Aurora’s first season as a team was almost a perfect script, going undefeated in the regular season but falling narrowly in the USL W League title game.

Now, they want to up the stakes by going professional. The club stated in a letter sent to community investors that they’ve “begun conversations with investors as part of the next steps to move to a professional league.”

“We believe that Minnesota Aurora can and should be a professional team. From the beginning, we always envisioned this club as being built differently, Proving our concept, and then taking it to the highest levels possible,” the letter reads. “Because of the overwhelming community support in our first year, we now have the opportunity to pursue a professional team far sooner than we initially expected.”

