Minnesota at Purdue Basketball Preview and Prediction

Later this afternoon the top five ranked Purdue Boilermakers, one of two unbeaten teams in the Big Ten, will host the Minnesota Gophers, the only team in the Big Ten that doesn’t have a win against a high major team. When it comes to Big Ten Power Rankings it’s the top team against the bottom team. GI jumps into the preview and Prediction now!

Game Information

Tip Off: 4:00 pm central time

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming Link: Watch

Audio: Listen

Radio: KTLK 1130 AM

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

The Storyline

There are pretty much two storylines for this game: 1) It’s the Big Ten Season Opener!, and 2) This is a complete mismatch. With Indiana losing to Rutgers that clearly makes Purdue the Big Ten’s best team one month into the season, and the Rutgers win also means that Minnesota is the only Big Ten team that hasn’t beaten a high major squad. It’s the top vs the bottom.

What’s really wild about this scenario is that Minnesota was picked in that 9-11 range coming into the season while Purdue had some that had them high, but there were several 7-8 spots as well. The Boilermakers have ascended early while the Gophers have struggled a month into the year. Both Purdue and Minnesota have freshmen playing very important roles for their team and transfers handling the ball (Minnesota way more than Purdue).

With Jamison Battle back and having played three games and Braeden Carrington having played the last five, the Gophers have as full of a roster as they will have all season. Dawson Garcia has been dealing with the flu this past week including in the team’s recent loss to Virginia Tech. He is hopeful to play today. Between the pulled muscle that Garcia opened the season with and now the flu, it’s been a Rocky start of health for him, and for Jamison Battle who had surgery on his foot forcing him to miss the first four games.

Seven-foot-four, 290-pound Purdue center Zach Edey has been maybe the best player in college basketball this season. Edey is averaging 22.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks a game shooting 64 percent from the field and 74 percent from the foul line in 30 minutes a game.

The Numbers

Last night when Lindsay Whalen’s Gophers were making clutch shots and sinking 22 of 23 foul shots in the fourth quarter and overtime, you men’s basketball fans were certainly thinking… and the “men are shooting 54 percent!”

The foul shooting good news? Three guys are shooting a respectable percentage now? Jamison Battle is at 75 percent, Dawson Garcia is at 65 percent, and Jaden Henley is at 71 percent! The rough part is that Ta’lon Cooper has taken the most foul shots this season (32) and hasn’t even made half (15). To make matters worse, Pharrell Payne has made half his 18, Braeden Carrington has made half his dozen, and Joshua Ola-Joseph has made 7 of 15. As a team the Gophers are shooting a dreadful 54.5 percent and this is a team that takes 22 foul shots a game. If they make four or five more of those 22 a contest – like an average team – who knows where the game momentum would have been in those losses.

The Gophers still need to get good shots and then make those shots to actually beat a good team. And you have to love that Ta’lon Cooper is leading the team in three point shooting making 53 percent of his threes, but is shooting less than 50 percent at the foul line. The rest of the Gophers have been Brutal at the arc: Jamison Battle is 6 of 26 Braeden Carrington 8 of 25, Treyton Thompson 3 of 13, and Jaden Henley is at 5 of 17. Garcia is the second best three point shooter and he’s only made a third of his 24 attempts.

While we are piling on the bad news Let’s talk Minnesota defensive rebounding and Purdue Offensive rebounding. The Gophers have allowed 103 Offensive boards to teams in seven games. That’s a ridiculous 15 Offensive boards given up a game. And here comes Zach Edey, the third best Offensive rebounder statistically in the Nation getting between four and five a game. Six-foot-10, 230 pound big Caleb Furst is grabbing two o-boards a contest as well. Overall the Gophers lose the board battle by three a game whereas Purdue is a plus 11 a game on the glass. Yeah, it’s going to be ugly on the glass.

We’ve heard Ben Johnson explain the youth of the Gophers several times with the four freshmen and Treyton Thompson playing with limited experience. Purdue can pretty much say the same thing with a freshmen backcourt of 6’0 Braden Smith and 6’4 Foster Loyer plus Frust, Mason Gillis, Ethan Mortonand Brandon Newman all being sophomores. Edey is the team’s leading scorer and he is then followed by the two frosh and the four sophomores. Overall, Purdue has a ten man rotation and four are freshmen and four are sophomores. Purdue is very young too using EIGHT underclassmen but they are playing exceptionally well. Loyer is scoring 11.5 points a game on 38 percent three point shooting while Smith is the point guard averaging ten points, five boards, and four assists a game.

The Match-Ups

Purdue seems to be Younger than Minnesota, or at the very least similar in experience (some of those sophomores are third year players). And six of the ten in the Purdue rotation this year were returning players. That said, if Purdue is as young as Minnesota, how are they able to execute so well? For one they have the most dominant player in college basketball Zach Edey. But two, they execute! Their guards defend. And they have played tough, and they’ve been healthy. Minnesota is not executing well, their lead guard has been terrible defensively, the Gophers have lacked toughness (although I thought they competed harder against Virginia Tech than they did UNLV), and Purdue has been very healthy.

So who guards Zach Edey? What do you do with him? You start Treyton Thompson on him and you have Thompson be very physical on the Edey attempts while the officials are establishing contact. You then bring in your biggest guy in 255 pounds Pharrell Payne – even though he is giving up 6-7 inches and 40 pounds – and have him play physical. And if need be, you have Dawson Garcia put some fouls on him as well. And you pray. Pray for something to go your way even though it didn’t go the way of Gonzaga, Duke, or anybody else that Purdue has faced.

At point guard, it’s time for Ta’lon Cooper to show he belongs at this level. Sean Pedulla completely out-played Cooper in the last game and now Cooper faces a freshman in Braden Smith. Smith is aged beyond his years in court IQ and he’s incredibly skilled. If Cooper doesn’t get in a stance and move his feet Smith will do the same thing to Cooper that Pedulla did. And if Cooper can’t get the offense moving in terms of activity, the Gophers are going to be in a double figure hole faster than they’ve been all season.

I would guess that Purdue will start the physical Mason Gillis on Garcia despite Garcia having five inches on Gillis. That would then put Ethan Morton is Jamison Battle at the three and these are similar sized players. If Minnesota is to have any chance at staying with Purdue, the offense NEEDS to put Garcia and Battle in good spots to win these match-ups. Battle and Garcia need to hit open shots, but the offense also needs to get them a lot more comfortable shots than the Gopher top two scorers are getting. It’s the only way Minnesota can keep up with the Boilermakers.

If Minnesota is going to bounce back from a rough start to the year it’s going to be on the leaders: Cooper, Garcia, and Battle. The Gopher Offensive execution has not been good, but these leaders also need to step up their game because none of them are playing anywhere near their best basketball right now.

Prediction

I feel there will be a time that Cooper, Battle, and Garcia catch a groove. Will it be today? I’m not counting on it. The Gophers surely have the “nobody expects us to compete” thoughts because Let’s be real, based on what has been shown, nobody expects Minnesota to be able to compete with Purdue. They are 0-3 against high major level teams for a reason. That said, Minnesota needs to show some hope for at least part of the game, before they are blown out.

Purdue 80 Minnesota 63