Minneota Volleyball Wins first place in EHS tournament | News, Sports, Jobs

APPLE VALLEY– The Minneota Vikings volleyball team went 4-1 winning first place in a two day tournament at Eastview High School this past weekend.

The Minneota Vikings now will turn their attention to the Camden Conference Championship where they will host the MACCRAY Wolverines on Monday at 7 pm

The Vikings would split their first two matchups with defeating Orono in straight sets and losing to Kasson in three sets. However, the Viking would go on to win their final three matches including exacting Revenge on Kasson and defeating them in the Championship in straight sets.

Lyzah Sussner for the Vikings would lead the team in digs for the tournament with 44 and led with five aces on serve. Teammate Ella Johnson led the team in kills with 22 and Elivia Faris would be second on the team in kills with 21. Senior Ireland Stassen led the team in assists with 72 and also had 25 digs, 19 kills and five blocks in the tournament.

“We passed much better against Kasson the second time around and were a lot smarter offensively,” Head Coach Hayley Fruin said. “It was a full team effort this whole weekend and it was great to see each kid doing their job effectively. All around a great weekend.”

The Minneota Vikings are now (25-3) and will conclude the regular season schedule on Tuesday evening hosting the Renville County West Jaguars.