Minneapolis Institute of Art welcomes new curator Valéria Piccoli

This story comes to you from MPR News through a partnership with Sahan Journal.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art has created a new position: For the first time, they will have a curator of Latin American Art. After a global search, the Minneapolis Institute of Art tapped Valéria Piccoli, who, for the past 12 years, was the chief curator of the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, one of the largest art museums in Brazil.

Piccoli relocated to the Twin Cities in November.

“I arrived right in time for winter,” Piccoli said. “So, it’s been really an Adventure for me.”

