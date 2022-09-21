Minium: ODU hosts First Sun Belt Contests This Week, Including Football Game Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – More than two months after joining the Sun Belt Conference, Old Dominion hosts its first conference home games this week.

And while Saturday’s football game with Arkansas State will draw the most attention, it’s one of just five Sun Belt home games or matches.

Every contest will have a focus on family or the Hampton Roads community.

ODU’s volleyball team gets things started Thursday and Friday nights when the Monarchs host Marshall, who, like the Monarchs, moved up from Conference USA to the Sun Belt this summer.

Both matches begin at 6:30. Friday’s match is a designated Gold Game and Youth Day. All youth players who show up in a jersey will be admitted free.

You may also gain free admission to Purchasing a toy for children who are patients at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. For a list of approved toys, click here.

Saturday’s football game, which begins at 6 pm, is the annual Family Weekend game, when families of students are invited to attend.

Discount tickets are available and there is a special pregame tailgate for families and students. For more information, click here.

Sun Belt games continue Sunday with a men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader.

The men face off against James Madison at 12:30 and the women host Georgia Southern at 3:30.

The men’s game is a “Pack the Park” contest and admission is free. You will need a ticket to enter the ODU Soccer Complex beginning at 2:30.

The Women’s soccer match is also designated a Gold Game, meaning you can gain free admission by purchasing a gift for a CHKD patient.

A limited number of free t-shirts celebrating the first Sun Belt home games will be available during Thursday’s volleyball match and the football and soccer games.

ODU re-joined the Sun Belt after 10 years in Conference USA. ODU enjoyed much success as a member of the Sun Belt from 1982-83 through 1990-91.

The league is geographically more compact than Conference USA and includes more natural rivals, including JMU, Marshall, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

The Sun Belt Conference’s football East Division is the preeminent in the Group of 5, with four wins over Power 5 teams just three weeks into the season, including ODU’s 20-17 upset of Virginia Tech in the Monarchs’ home opener.

It is also one of the nation’s best baseball leagues, with five current members having participated in last season’s NCAA Tournament. ODU was among the last schools left out of the field of 64.

With 2020 national champion Marshall, and SEC members Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia from the Big 12 as affiliate members, Sun Belt men’s soccer is among the best in the nation. Central Florida joins next season as an affiliate member.

The Sun Belt also gives ODU basketball fans a more convenient and inviting place to watch the Monarchs compete in the conference tournament. Both tournaments are held in Pensacola, Florida.

A school-by-school look at the Sun Belt:

EAST DIVISION

Appalachian State University

Location: Boone, NC

Enrollment: 20,641

Nickname: Mountaineers

Distance from Norfolk: 350 miles, 5:39 driving time.

Website: https://appstatesports.com

Football Stadium: Kidd Brewer Stadium (30,000)

Basketball Arena: Holmes Arena (8,325)

Coastal Carolina University

Location: Conway, South Carolina

Enrollment: 10,118

Nickname: Chanticleers

Distance from Norfolk: 326 miles or 5:16 driving time

Website: https://goccusports.com

Football Stadium: Brooks Stadium (20,000)

Basketball Arena: HTC Center (3,212)

Georgia Southern University

Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Enrollment: 20,949

Nickname: Eagles

Distance from Norfolk: 500 miles, or 7:52 driving time

Website: https://gseagles.com

Football Stadium: Allen E. Paulson (25,000)

Basketball Arena: Hanner Fieldhouse (4,325)

James Madison University

Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Enrollment: 21,496

Nickname: Dukes

Distance from Norfolk: 224 miles or 3:34 driving time

Website: https://jmusports.com

Football Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field (24,877)

Basketball Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center (8,500)

Georgia State University

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Enrollment: 54,000 (six campuses in Atlanta)

Nickname: Panthers

Distance from Norfolk: 600 miles or 8:53 driving time

Website: https://georgiastatesports.com

Football Stadium: Center Parc Stadium (22,000)

Basketball Arena: Georgia State Convocation Center (7,300)

Marshall University

Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Enrollment: 13,321

Nickname: Thundering Herd

Distance from Norfolk: 460 miles or 7:20 driving time

Website: https://herdzone.com

Football Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium (38,227)

Basketball Arena: Cam Henderson Center (9,052)

Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, Va.

Enrollment: 24,828

Nickname: Monarchs

Website: https://odusports.com

Football Stadium: Kornblau Field at SB Ballard Stadium (21,944)

Basketball Arena: Chartway Arena (8,500)

WEST DIVISION

Arkansas State

Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Enrollment: 14,085

Nickname: Red Wolves

Distance from Norfolk: 990 miles, 15 hours driving time.

Website: https://astarteredwolves.com

Football Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium (30, 964)

Basketball Arena: First National Bank Arena (10,475)

Louisiana

Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Enrollment: 14,425

Nickname: Rajin Cajuns

Distance from Norfolk: 1,175 miles, 17:26 driving time.

Website: https://ragincajuns.com

Football Stadium: Cajun Field (36,900)

Basketball Arena: Cajundome Arena and Convocation Center (10,475)

Louisiana-Monroe

Location: Monroe, Louisiana

Enrollment: 14,425

Nickname: Warhawks

Distance from Norfolk: 1,095 miles, 16:09 driving time.

Website: https://ulmwarhawks.com

Football Stadium: Malone Stadium (30,427)

Basketball Arena: Fant-Ewing Coliseum (7,085)

South Alabama

Location: Mobile, Alabama

Enrollment: 38,808

Nickname: Jaguars

Distance from Norfolk: 920 miles, 13:40 driving time.

Website: https://usajaguars.com

Football Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium (25,450)

Basketball Arena: Mitchell Center (10,041)

Southern Mississippi

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Enrollment: 14,606

Nickname: Golden Eagles

Distance from Norfolk: 975 miles, 14:25 driving time.

Website: https://southernmiss.com/splash.aspx?id=splash_4

Football Stadium: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at MM Robert Stadium (36,000)

Basketball Arena: Reed Green Coliseum (8,095)

Texas State

Location: San Marcos, Texas

Enrollment: 38,808

Nickname: Bobcats

Distance from Norfolk: 1,600 miles, 23:10 driving time.

Website: https://txstatebobcats.com/search_splash.aspx

Football Stadium: Bobcat Stadium (30,000)

Basketball Arena: Strahan Arena at the University Events Center (10,000)

Troy University

Location: Troy, Alabama

Enrollment: 17,106

Nickname: Trojans

Distance from Norfolk: 770 miles, 11:50 driving time

Website: https://troytrojans.com

Football Stadium: Veterans Memorial Stadium (30,402)

Basketball Arena: Troy Arena (6,000)