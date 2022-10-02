Ministry holds 2022 Language, Literature Month to Preserve Unity

In addition, (the Commemoration intends) to increase the participation of the community in language and literature issues…

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry holds the Commemoration of 2022 Language and Literature Month throughout October 2022 with the theme of ‘Reviving Together’ to maintain national unity.

“Through the theme, we invite all parties to Preserve the spirit of the Youth Pledge and work together to Recover from the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Head of the ministry’s Language Development and Fostering Agency E. Aminuddin Aziz said here on Sunday.

They stated that the spirit of Reviving together was reflected in various activities of the Language and Literature Month commemoration, including appreciation, discussion, competition, and knowledge sharing activities.

The 2022 Language and Literature Month also aimed to maintain the spirit of national Unity — which was initiated by Indonesian youths through the Youth Pledge, declared during the closing of the Second Youth Congress in Jakarta on October 28, 1928, the agency head has continued .

“In addition, (the Commemoration intends) to increase the participation of the community in language and literature issues, as well as to Foster and develop Indonesian language and literature,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the target of the 2022 Language and Literature Month activities are all of users, observers, and enthusiasts of Indonesian language and literature.

A number of activities held in the 2022 Language and Literature Month Commemoration include the awarding of the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry Literature Award, Storytelling competition using sign language, book review competition, video contest, and language quiz.

There will also be virtual Poetry musicalization contest, the election of national language ambassadors, as well as Indonesian Friend (Handy) Festival – a series of contests for foreigners who are adept in Indonesian language and cultures.

In addition, the ministry will hold a number of school theater group performances as well as Connecting Indonesia – which is a language preservation program.

“Language and Literature Month is also commemorated throughout Indonesia at language centers and offices as well as schools, universities, and language and literature observers,” Aziz added.

