Minister Ogwang commends USSSA’s capacity building programe

Overview:

USSSA capacity building programs ran co-currently across the entire country covering the entire country. Central region Converged at Kibuli SS, Eastern and North East at Amus College Bukedea, Mbarara High School Hosted Western and Kitara regions as Northern and West Nile regions pitched camp at Dr Obote College in Lira.

The state minister of Education and Sports (Sports) Hon Peter Ogwang commended the executive of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) upon the capacity building initiative.

Hon Peter Ogwang signs in the visitors’ book upon arrival at Kibuli Secondary School | Credit: USSSA

