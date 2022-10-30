Minimal success of Corberan’s early goal-kick work shows no quick fix for West Brom

When Sheffield United visited The Hawthorns in August, Steve Bruce was the West Bromwich Albion manager.

The time before that, almost exactly 12 months earlier, Valerien Ismael had been at the helm as United crashed 4-0, while Slaven Bilic and Darren Moore occupied the home dugout for the visits of the south Yorkshire club in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Throw in Sam Allardyce, whose solitary meeting with United as Albion boss in February, 2021, came at Bramall Lane in the Premier League, and that’s a lot of managerial churn.

Judging by the warm welcome from the 22,270 crowd for Carlos Corberan on his West Brom bow, the locals are desperate for some form of stability to be restored.

The new head Coach was even serenaded with his own song, the Spaniard’s name Sung loudly to the Ritchie Valens’ hit La Bamba in the opening stages.

By full time, however, the boos were ringing out once again after a largely disheartening afternoon that had seen Albion slump to a seventh defeat of the season and their 17th since the start of the year.

“I think the game showed us exactly the situation we face,” says Corberan. “And what we need to fix.”

West Brom’s struggles were evident in their new head coach’s demeanor on the touchline. Usually, he’s a ball of energy, rarely standing still and often incurring the Wrath of the fourth official by straying outside the technical area.

On Saturday, however, Corberan spent more time on the bench, deep in conversation with Jorge Alarcon and Jaime Monroy, his Trusted lieutenants from Greece with Olympiacos and his previous coaching stints at Leeds United and Huddersfield Town.

Albion’s frowning trio had plenty to discuss. Where Corberan demands his teams play on the front foot, West Brom seemed far more adept at shooting themselves in the foot against a United side who had arrived in the West Midlands rock bottom of the Championship form table with a paltry three points from a possible 18 since the international break.

Not only was a dearth of confidence clear to see via umpteen unnecessary touches taken when in possession. But Albion also struggled to execute the high press that is such a big part of their new head coach’s gameplan, the front players rarely working in tandem to allow the visitors to pass out from the back far too easily.



Albion slumped to a seventh defeat of the season and their 17th since the start of the year (Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

Corberan, who was under-23s manager at Leeds United during Heckingbottom’s brief spell in charge of the first team in 2018, lined up with a 3-4-3 formation in which the wide men were expected to counter at pace.

At Huddersfield last season, this was his de facto set-up when facing a team with two strikers, ensuring there was always one centre-half covering.

Even when an injury ended Matty Pearson’s campaign early and Town switched to a back four, Corberan instructed holding midfielder Jonathan Hogg to drop back and effectively become a third centre-half when the opposition had the ball.

Albion’s major problem in the first half was an inability to play out from the back. Part of this was down to the pressure exerted by McBurnie and Ndiaye, United’s two goalscorers.

But not totally, with the visitors able to take charge so decisively during those opening 45 minutes being the midfield’s failure to offer an “out” ball in a manner similar to how Oliver Norwood was always available whenever a United defender looked up with the ball at his feet.

As was evident on Saturday, Corberan is not averse to changing tack with Albion adopting a back four after the break. John Swift also came off the bench to play as the No 10, a role that the Spaniard rarely considered in his two years at Huddersfield.

What the Albion Squad has already discovered is how much their new head coach is influenced by Marcelo Bielsa, who he worked under for two years at Leeds.

Like his former boss, Corberan insists his players are weighed every morning before training. Like Bielsa, match preparation is meticulous, with hour upon hour of video footage studied during the build-up to games.

The Spaniard also brought a big meetings culture to Huddersfield, something that had again been the case at Leeds under Bielsa. This includes regular team get-togethers and 15-minute one-on-one video debrief sessions with each player after each match.

Something the Albion players will have to get used to along with plenty of hours on the training pitch. Friday, for instance, was spent working on playing out from the back at goal-kicks, rolled out to minimal success the following afternoon.

Patience is certainly going to be needed, just as it was at Huddersfield where a dreadful run of just three wins in the second half of Corberan’s first season at the helm meant the Threat of relegation hung over the John Smith’s Stadium until the penultimate week of 2020 – 21.

In that respect, a season where the World Cup has wreaked havoc with the schedule could work in West Brom’s favor. Once the final three games before the break are out of the way, Corberan has a full four weeks on the training ground to implement his ideas.

Then comes the January transfer window, something that has the potential to make or break Albion’s season with the new head Coach certain to want to bring in at least a couple of new faces.

Whether West Brom will have gone down the Sporting director route by then remains to be seen, chief executive Ron Gourlay admitting at Thursday’s unveiling that talks will take place with Corberan over the plan in the near future.

Recruitment was very much a collaboration at Huddersfield, with head of football operations Leigh Bromby playing a leading role, albeit with the head coach having the final say on signings.

Where Corberan and Bromby were in definite alignment, after a first season that saw Town plagued by injuries, was the need for proven durability among any new arrivals, namely players capable of withstanding the intense demands from their head Coach in training and matches.

This is how Tom Lees, Ollie Turton and Matty Pearson all signed during the summer of 2021, a trio who, throughout Careers spent mainly in the EFL, had racked up 34-45 Appearances per season. All became mainstays of a side that soared from 20th to third.

On Saturday’s evidence, West Brom require a similar injection of durability and, Let’s be honest, backbone. Sort that and maybe the revolving-door existence that has been a manager’s lot at The Hawthorns can finally be ended.

(Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)