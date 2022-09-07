Mini Musician program offered by Headwaters Music and Arts – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will resume its Mini Musician program, an eight-session class that will meet from 4 to 4:45 pm on Fridays from Sept. 16 through Nov. 4, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Led by Suzuki-trained and longtime music teacher Julia Anderson, the class will be full of music, movement and activities, a release said.

The class is for children ages 3 to 4 and their guardians. Through group Circle time, movement-oriented songs, hands-on learning centers, games and stories the class will explore sound and the building blocks of music including pitch, rhythm and tempo, a release said.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn about different instruments and styles of music, as well as what makes them all so wonderful and unique. With specific creative crafts themed off the day’s lessons, both young ones and adults will get a chance to Engage all their Senses as they learn, the release said.

Each child will need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or other special adult. The cost to attend is $150 per child-adult pair and $75 per additional sibling. Limited financial assistance is available.

Space is limited, and advance registration by Sept. 9 is required.

To register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit the Headwaters website HeadwatersMusicAndArts.org.