Mini golf with a Twist | Books and Authors

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library will host the annual Mini Golf in the Library Event from 10:30 am-3:30 pm on Monday, Jan. 16. All ages are welcome to play the specially designed course that takes participants throughout the library.
A new feature of the event will be a contest to decorate a Fairway and green that reflects either a Landmark place in Oswego or a favorite book. Examples of Landmark sites in Oswego include Fort Ontario, the Richardson Bates House Museum, the Riverview Walks, the West Pierhead Lighthouse, Breitbeck Park, the Maritime Museum and the Safe Haven Museum. Families, individuals, and organizations are eligible to enter.
