Mini-golf Returns to the Westborough library

WESTBOROUGH – Mini-golf is coming to the Westborough Public Library for the first time in six years.

“Putt Fore the Library” will take place on Feb. 3 and 4. On those two days, the library will be converted into a Giant indoor 18-hole mini-golf course.

Hours will be from 6 to 9 pm on Friday, Feb. 3; and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In addition to the golf, there will be refreshments and a raffle.

“We did Library Mini Golf a few times in the past, but haven’t done it since 2017, and we’re so excited to bring it back. It is such a fun event,” said Library Director Maureen Amyot.

“We are all very excited to be bringing back this popular fundraising event,” said Wendi Comey, treasurer for the Friends of the Westborough Public Library.

Event Director of Mobile Mini Golf Joe Buckley said this is the first time their Norfolk-based company has done an event for the Westborough library. Mobile Mini Golf typically does between 30 to 40 library programs a year in addition to their campus, retirement and corporate events.

Buckley said Mobile Mini Golf turns the library into a “day of discovery.”

“Many people go directly to the children’s room; others never go near the children or teen area, and this is an opportunity for everyone to explore all the different spaces the library has to offer,” he said.

For information on Mobile Mini Golf, visit www.mobile-minigolf.com.

“Putt Fore the Library” tickets will be available at the door; admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children age 5-17; and free for children under 5 years of age.

Proceeds will help the Friends provide funding for the library’s children and teen programs this summer.

For information on the Friends of the Westborough Public Library, visit www.westboroughlibrary.org/about/friends-of-the-westborough-public-library.

