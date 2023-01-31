Mini golf course Sip N Putt opens in New Braunfels

A new local business offering family-fun activities has opened in the community. Mini golf course Sip N Putt opened at 7420 N. I-35, New Braunfels.

Perched on the side of a hill with views of the Hill Country, the champion-style putting course has 18 holes and offers three difficulty levels: beginner, moderate and championship. The business held its soft opening Jan. 13 and is offering $15 adult games to customers with kids games half off.

“It took a lot of work in land Improvements alone, but just seeing the aesthetics and the walls and as we build into the landscape, it’s going to be a beautiful piece of property and hopefully everybody can enjoy it,” owner Bret Shallenberger said.

Only the put-put portion of the business is open to the public so far, but Shallenberger has big future plans for the property. On top of the sloped course that is designed to represent the Hill Country, retrofitted storage containers will house a large seasonal holiday display with a walking path, a Spectator lounge and one of two bars called the Halfway Haus.

A 100-foot waterfall is also in the process of being constructed, which will overlook a larger bar, a stage and a food truck area. The business also has future aspirations to add a kids mini golf course and a members-only cigar lounge and spa on the property.

It took over a year of extensive planning and construction to build the course alongside support from landowner Fred Heimer, and Shallenberger said he is happy with how it came together. He anticipates the rest of the property will be completed by the Summer of 2023.

“It’s very nice to see [the miniature gold course] done,” Shallenberger said. “But really better than that is seeing People’s reaction; it sounds like a golf tournament going on up here at night with people hooting and hollering and having fun, and everybody’s digging it. That’s better than anything else I could expect.”

Hours: 10 am to 10:30 pm daily

7420 N. IH-35, New Braunfels

830-358-7118

www.sipnputt.com/

“>