Mini golf course coming to Parham Bridges; no cost to city

A three-hole, mini golf course that will be free to play is expected to open at Parham Bridges Park in Northeast Jackson in 2023.

The mini course will be the first location in the country opened by Park Golf, a national non-profit with a mission of building free-to-use, equipment-provided mini courses in public parks or at existing golf courses where youngsters can learn to play golf.

The mini course at Parham Bridges will be constructed west of the Playground on Ridgewood Road, feature three 30-yard to 40-yard holes and utilize artificial turf.

Players will check in at a caddy shack that will be manned and where they will receive low flight golf balls and beginner golf clubs. A mobile app is expected to encourage further engagement.

The engineer and course designer for the mini course are updating their drawings and plans, said Margo Coleman, executive director of the nonprofit First Tee-Central Mississippi.

The revised plans are expected to be presented to the Jackson City Council in January, she said. Robert Trent Jones II designed the mini course, which won’t cost the city anything.

First Tee-Central Mississippi was notified two years ago that it would be a pilot location for Park Golf, she said.

Ignacio “Nacho” Giraldo, founder and a board member of Park Golf, said during a Dec. 7 interview on the Golf Channel, that it costs $300,000 to $500,000 to build a three-hole mini course and the design should ensure maintenance is low cost.

Park Golf wants to remove barriers such as a lack of time to play a traditional course that has 18 holes, the expense of paying to use a course and the cost of equipment and make golf more available to a wider audience.

Park Golf offers golf in its simplest form and provides excitement and value for a public park where a mini course is located, Giraldo said.

Jim Lowery, chair of First Tee-Central Mississippi, said the goal of First Tee lines up with that of Park Golf.

“Our goal is to teach young people life skills through the game of golf,” he said. “We’re not a junior golf program.”

Parham Bridges, which features a walking trail, playground, FitLot fitness equipment and tennis courts and a tennis center, will be a visible location for the mini course that will be open to anyone who wants to play, Lowery said.

“It has lots of foot traffic and car traffic,” he said. “We hope to attract people who might not have played golf but drive by and say, ‘I want to give it a try.’”

Park Golf representatives and Coleman expect to make a presentation to the American Golf Industry Coalition Executive Roundtable in Orlando, Florida in January. “I am going to represent our First Tee chapter to provide our experience and perspective with the project,” Coleman said.