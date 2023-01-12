Mini Golf at Darien Library is Back!

Darien Library is thrilled to announce its 8th annual Darien Library Mini Golf fundraising event.

On Saturday, February 11 from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday, February 12 from 10 am to 3:30 pm, players of all ages will putt their way through the Library on an 18-hole miniature golf course. Face painting will be at the Library from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday. Games and other activities will be held over the fun-filled weekend, including a free hot chocolate bar at the Café at Darien Library!

The cost is $5 per player. All proceeds from Darien Library Mini Golf will go directly to the purchase of books, movies, and technology as well as the support of countless programming opportunities throughout the year.

All attendees who register for Mini Golf in advance will be entered into a raffle for a Big Game Tailgate package, which includes a Darien Library insulated Tote and Cozy blanket along with critical refreshments for that Big Game. For more information and to register in advance, visit darienlibrary.org/minigolf or contact the Darien Library Administrative Office at 203-669-5220.

Mini Golf at the Library is sponsored by generous local businesses and families. Our Premier Hole in One sponsors include Cross Private Client Insurance, Sheree Frank (Houlihan Laurence Real Estate), and The Wyper Family. Our Par Hole sponsors include Alan Hyatt Landscaping, LLC; AP Construction; The Blair Family; Carta, McAlister & Moore, LLC; Encon Heating & AC; Floor Covering Warehouse; GWAY Printing & Graphics; Maryann Lehmann DDS; Nedder and Associates LLC; NOLA Physical Therapy; Rand Insurance; and TD Bank. Our Tee and Green sponsors include The Darien Toy Box, Hands on Pottery, Kumon, and Michael Joseph’s Catering.

This event is organized by the Darien Library Mini Golf Committee: Jay Bennett, Margit Bluestein, Maggie Domont, Belinda Fang, Jennifer Handt, Sarah Huber, Tyler Kyle, Jessica Levey, Angela Riley, Shane Roth, Min Selkowitz, Ally Sinclair, and Elena Whidden.