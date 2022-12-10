Mini-arts Grants awarded by Huron County EDC
The Huron County Economic Development Corporation recently awarded its 2023 Arts Project Minigrant, with many Thumb organizations receiving funding.
For the last 15 years, the corporation has awarded art grants towards local art programs all around the Thumb region. The program is a partnership between the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and Regional Services Agencies throughout the state within 15 regions. The state Grants the EDC with around $20,000, which it then re-grants to community groups around the region.