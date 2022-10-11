Mines volleyball falls to No. 2 Metro State in fifth set

Unlike soccer, volleyball matches don’t end in ties — one team must win.

Well. 21 Colorado School of Mines and No. 2 Metro State University-Denver were evenly matched in the fifth set, as the Orediggers fought their way back from a three-point deficit and forced a deuce.

However, the Roadrunners eked it out in the last two rallies, winning the fifth set 16-14.

“As frustrating as it is to lose, I think it lights a fire under us,” Mines sophomore middle blocker Veronique Magnan said. “Now, we know what we have to do … to come back and win in the postseason.”

Redshirt senior outside hitter Rose Stuewe felt similarly, saying the match against Metro State “made us push ourselves to our limits and … showed us what we can do.” She was excited about the prospect of meeting the Roadrunners again in the conference tournament or postseason.

There were several smaller victories for the Orediggers amid the 2-3 loss.

Senior setter Drew Stokes broke the program record for career assists during the Oct. 9 matches, surpassing Danielle Johnson-Hazlewood’s record from 2012-2015.

Magnan also had a career-high eight kills and 21 attacks. Sophomore middle blocker Emily Knight also had five blocks against the Roadrunners, matching her career best.

Mines started out slow in the first set, as Metro State took the lead. The Orediggers battled back late in the set, but the Roadrunners closed it out 25-18.

The second set was the same situation, but with the teams switched. Mines won the second 25-21.

After Metro State won the third set 25-20, Mines took back the momentum long enough to win the fourth set 25-22.

“With a team like Metro, you keep the momentum as long as you can,” Stuewe said. “And you know at some moments, they’re going to get it back.”

The momentum Pendulum swung back to the Roadrunners partway through the fifth set. After an early back-and-forth between the teams, Metro State began pulling away with two- and three-point leads.

Coming out of a timeout down 10-13, Mines scored three successive points thanks to Metro State errors and failed retrievals.

After service errors from both teams, it was tied again at 14. The final two rallies went Metro State’s way, as Mines failed to save the ball in time on both plays.

“That second-to-last hit I had, everything I had left was in,” Stuewe said of the final two rallies.

Magnan added that she admired how her team fought to the end, adding, “It’s definitely a frustrating loss, but it shows us that we have it.”

Coming off a 3-0 home win against Colorado Christian the night before — which featured a crowd of spirited Oredigger supporters — Stuewe was happy to see so many people turn out for a Saturday night match. She felt it gave the Orediggers a real Homecourt advantage against the Roadrunners, and hoped to see similar crowds the rest of the season.

After the Oct. 11 home match against Chadron State, Mines will host No. 16 Regis on Oct. 14 for “Serving Up Pizza at the Volleyball Game” night. For more information on how to attend or watch the game, visit minesathletics.com.