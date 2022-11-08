Mines soccer teams win RMAC tourney titles

Nov. 4-5 were golden hours for Colorado School of Mines soccer players, as the men’s and women’s teams were crowned 2022 RMAC Tournament Champions at home less than 24 hours apart.

Both teams won Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season titles and were seeded No. 1 in their respective conference tournaments.

Both sets of Orediggers hope to end the post-season undefeated by winning the NCAA Division II tournament title. The Women’s team kicks off NCAA tournament play Nov. 13 at home, while the men’s team plays Nov. 12 in California.

For the RMAC tournament, the men’s team had a shorter road to the championship, playing only two games. The Orediggers won their Oct. 30 semifinal game against UCCS thanks to a second-half goal by sophomore midfielder Quin Collins.

The Nov. 4 Championship game against CSU-Pueblo was 3-3 after extra time, so a penalty kick Shootout decided the winner. Mines won the Shootout 9-8, with freshman midfielder Marc Levin making the clincher.

Meanwhile, the Women’s team needed three W’s to take the RMAC tournament crown, and the Orediggers got their first against CSU-Pueblo on Oct. 30.

The Nov. 2 semifinal against MSU-Denver went into overtime after the game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. The Orediggers outscored the Roadrunners 2-1 in overtime, to advance to the Championship game against Regis.

Playing on the same field where the men’s team had won only a few hours earlier, the Orediggers scored two goals in the 65th and 75th minutes to beat the Regis and take home their tournament crowns.

The NCAA Division II men’s and women’s soccer tournament brackets were announced Nov. 7, with both sets of Orediggers competing.

The Women’s team was named the No. 2 seed in the South Central Region, and will host the first two games in its bracket. Well. 3 Angelo State and No. 6 UCCS will play Nov. 11 at Stermole Stadium, and then Mines plays the Winner at 1 pm Nov. 13.

Both games will be available to stream on the RMAC Network.

Meanwhile, the men’s team was named the No. 5 seed in Super Region 4. It plays at No. 4 seed Cal State Dominguez Hills at 7 pm MST Nov. 12. That game will stream on the CCCA Network.

For more information, visit MinesAthletics.com.