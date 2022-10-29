Miners, Hematites earn West PAC volleyball honors | News, Sports, Jobs

By Journal Sports Staff

ISHPEMING — Five area players earned Second Team recognition when the West PAC announced its volleyball all-conference teams earlier this week.

The five players came from Negaunee and Ishpeming.

The three Miners recognized were junior middle hitter Ashley Bell, senior middle hitter Eliana Juchemich and senior setter Rachel Niskanen.

The pair of Hematites earning honors were senior outside hitter Faith Loman and junior middle hitter Addison Morton.

Calumet swept all the major awards — senior outside hitter Helen Beiring was named Player of the Year, senior libero Kaylie Halonen earned Defensive Specialist of the Year and Kate Bonacorsi won Coach of the Year.

The league named 10 more players to its First Team and another 10 to the Second Team as no Honorable Mentions were listed.

Here are the other honorees, with their year, position and school:

First Team — Allie Bjorn, soph., outside hitter-middle hitter, Calumet; Isabella Hebert, sr., MH, Hancock; Laina Kariniemi, jr. setter, Calumet; Jackie Kiilunen, soph., OH-MH, Calumet; Calli Pellizzer, sr., MH, West Iron County; Kaisa Salani, sr., OH, Hancock; Danica Shamion, Jr., MH, WIC; Jiani Tang, sr., libero, Houghton; Meghan Trewhella, sr., OH, Houghton; Stella Wickstrom, sr., MH, Houghton

Second Team — Brynn Arko, jr., right-side hitter, Houghton; Laney Johnson, soph., S, Houghton; Brooke Koskela, soph., OH, Hancock; Carly Loukus, sr., defensive specialist, Calumet; Caitlyn Strom, jr., MH, Calumet

