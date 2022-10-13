Mindy Rice brings floral design to 4-H Home Arts project | Hadleigh Bolton | Columnist
The Lucky Clover 4-H Home Arts group has a new lesson: floral design.
The Home Arts project covers six lessons on skills used around the home, and floral designing is the latest in a series of brilliant classes to be featured.
Mindy Rice, local floral design and event planner extraordinaire, has volunteered to teach the Home Arts group her trade.
Local junior high student Hadleigh Bolton is one of two elected Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club Reporters who reports on the program each month.
