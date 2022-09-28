‘Mindset’ is the theme for Jackson State basketball Coach Mo Williams

Jackson native and former Murrah High School grad Mo Williams has returned home to lead the Jackson State men’s basketball program for the 2022-23 season. Williams knows the feeling of playing Championship basketball at the highest level, starting every game for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2008-09 season and winning the NBA title.

Williams, 39, looks to bring that same Championship mentality he had with the Cavaliers when they defeated the Golden State after trailing 3-1. To illustrate the importance, Williams has the word “Mindset” printed on the team’s practice jerseys.

“What I mean by Championship mindset,” Williams said, “is to have it in everything you do. I don’t have to worry about you going to class. I don’t have to worry about you getting back on defense or you diving on the floor for loose balls. I don’t have to worry about you attending a party or, what you put in your body. If you have a Championship mindset, that doesn’t turn off.”

