Mindfulness-creativity workshops for aspiring artists this week in Bishop Arts

Dallas-based Indian-American artist and certified yoga instructor Deepa Koshaley is hosting two interactive workshops this week in our neighborhood.

The events combine mindfulness and creativity, Koshaley’s representative says, two practices that are essential to her own artwork and which she “seeks to share with her audiences.”

Thursday, Nov. 3 , 6 -9 pm at Mosaic Makers Collective, 401 North Bishop. Register here. $59.

The workshop will help fuel the creative process through yoga and meditation as attendees create a watercolor piece.

Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 am-1 pm at Oasis Plant Shop, 416 West Eighth Street. Register here. $99.

This workshop will be rooted in the same basic premise, and attendees will leave with their own watercolor painting and plant.

Oasis Plant Shop Manager Lillian Flint will help lead the Oasis workshop, and attendees will receive a day-of 25% discount in-store.

“At this workshop attendees will plant their intentions, both metaphorically and physically,” according to the organizers.

The artist’s rep says Koshaley “wants to illuminate the symbiotic relationship between mindfulness and creativity. She hopes participants will gain an insight to her creative process and emotions while participating in yoga movements and artful meditation.”