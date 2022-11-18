Milwaukee’s Ruth Foundation for the Arts gives $11.5 million in Grants

Milwaukee’s Ruth Foundation for the Arts gives .5 million in Grants

Milwaukee-based Ruth Foundation for the Arts has announced $11.5 million in grants to 138 arts organizations around the country, including groups and artistic sites in Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

The foundation’s Thought Leaders program is awarding three-year Grants totaling about $300,000 each to 14 nonprofit arts organizations to support ambitious initiatives with potential long-term impact. Among the organizations is Milwaukee’s Arts @ Large.

“An integral aspect of the program is its emphasis on generosity and thought leadership — that the participating organizations commit to public knowledge sharing throughout their term,” the Ruth Foundation said in its announcement. The foundation said this first round of Thought Leaders giving will amount to about $4.5 million.

The foundation’s Core Grant program has awarded one-year grants of about $50,000 in unrestricted funding to each of 84 nonprofit arts organizations, a total of $4.5 million. Recipients include Milwaukee’s Lynden Sculpture Garden, Wormfarm Institute of Reedsburg and Milwaukee Film.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button