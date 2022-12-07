Milwaukee Wave soccer team hopes for better season in MASL in 2022-23

Milwaukee Wave soccer team hopes for better season in MASL in 2022-23

Ian Bennett is as big a cheerleader as you can find for the Milwaukee Wave, his teammates, his predecessors, team owner Mike Zimmerman and their fans. Arena soccer, in general, too.

So with that, there’s a part of him who’d like to just forget about an agonizing, frustrating, embarrassing 2021-22 season in which the seven-time Champion franchise finished below .500 for the first time in 29 years.

There’s also a part of him who can’t.

“I think you’ve got to have it in the memory banks because then you’re excited about this season,” said Bennett, who led the league in goals (50) and points (62) on a team that went 9-12 in the regular season and lost its two playoff games.

“It was such a crazy season. A lot of ups and honestly more downs than in my career and the Wave organization. … Things didn’t come together. We banked on some guys that just really didn’t get it done and obviously it showed. Thank God we’re turning the page and we’re actually excited about this year.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button