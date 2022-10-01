Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival Returns for year 12

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Center is filled with hundreds of tattoo artists this weekend for the 12th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.

George Labrada has been tattooing for the past 20 years. He’s from Los Angeles but made his way to Milwaukee to be a part of the festival.

“I’ve been here like five or six times. It’s not snowing so it’s pretty good right now,” Labrada said.

(Spectrum News 1/Megan Marshall)

Labrada said he travels a lot for tattooing and said Festivals like this are what brings him Joy because he’s doing what he loves.

“This is my whole livelihood because I have been tattooing my whole life across the US and in other countries,” Labrada said.

There are hundreds of artists in Milwaukee for the weekend who have found a home at these events.

Kyle Dunbar has been to Milwaukee many times and found fame by being on the show “Ink Masters.” He said he loves going to shows across the country.

(Spectrum News 1/Megan Marshall)

“When I was 22-years-old, I came to my first tattoo convention and it was the first place I felt like I fit in,” Dunbar said.

The artists will have packed days filled with tattoo appointments over the weekend.

“You have many amazing artists in the area, many different styles and everyone comes for the public,” Labrada said.

The festival runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Wisconsin Center. Click here for additional details.