Milwaukee Men’s Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee men’s basketball program announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule today, featuring road contests at Purdue and Iowa State and seven home games, including hosting the “Cream City Classic” multi-team event in late November.

The Panthers will take on two different programs that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, four teams that made the postseason overall, as well as playing host to an MTE (Multi-Team Event) for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign .

“We are excited for the challenges that face us with this schedule,” head Coach Bart Lundy said. “Strategically, scheduling basketball games in this day and age is not always easy. Putting this schedule together was certainly difficult but I want to thank Mike Winans for all of his diligent work in making it happen. My apologies to the fans who wanted the schedule sooner. As our tenure goes along, we will make sure we increase the difficulty. This schedule is beautiful for this team.”

Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Click HERE for full 2022-23 schedule.

The Panthers kick off the 2022-23 campaign at home, tipping off the season by hosting MSOE on November 7.

It’s then a quick turnaround for game No. 2, playing at Purdue the very next night. Milwaukee will be taking on the Boilermakers for the first time since 2005 (and just the second-ever) November 8, set to battle a team coming off a very successful season.

Last winter Purdue spent the entire season ranked inside the Associated Press Top 10 poll, going 29-8 overall while reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The “Homecoming” tradition continues next, with the Panthers welcoming Cardinal Stritch to UWM Panther Arena on November 13. More details on that event will be announced soon on the MKE website. The Wolves, NAIA National Champions in 2013, will bring a local feel to the Homecoming event this winter.

Milwaukee then returns to Iowa State for the first time since 2017. That season, the Panthers handed the Cyclones a loss in their home opener for the first time in over 20 years. Iowa State is also coming off a very successful campaign, also reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament over the course of a 22-13 season.

Home games dot the calendar next, starting with a visit from St. Thomas November 23. The Tommies are in their second year as an NCAA Division I program after a very successful run in the MIAC. In fact, they are the first-ever program to make the jump from DIII directly to DI.

A fun weekend comes over the Thanksgiving holiday, as the program is set to host the “Cream City Classic”, welcoming Boston University (22-13 last year and a trip to the College Basketball Invitational), UC Davis, and Southeast Missouri State for a round-robin event of three games each from November 26-28.

December will bring a Matchup with an opponent the schedule hasn’t seen for quite some time, as the Panthers take on a Chattanooga program they have not played since November of 1991. The game, scheduled for December 6, will be against a Mocs team that went 27-8 a year ago, claiming Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles on the way to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The last home game of the non-league slate sees the Panthers welcome North Park December 11, with the final contest before full league action resumes will take the team to play Rhode Island December 22.

