Milwaukee events this weekend, including tattoo arts festival

1. Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

The 12th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival brings more than 400 artists of a tattoo variety (including a few from the reality show “Ink Masters”) to the Wisconsin Center this weekend. There’ll be vendors, seminars, live entertainment and, of course, tattooing all three days. Hours are 2 to 11 pm Sept. 30, 11 am to 11 pm Oct. 1 and 11 am to 8 pm Oct. 2. Admission is $20 for a single day, or $40 for a three-day pass. Info: villainarts.com.

2. MKE Fine Craft Studio Tour

Forty artists will be on hand at 14 artist studios on the MKE Fine Craft Studio Tour, a free, self-guided event organized by Wisconsin Craft that stretches from River Hills and Wauwatosa to Bay View and South Milwaukee. Work ranges from jewelry and metalwork to painting and photography. The Venues are open from 10 am to 5 pm Oct. 1 and 2. Info: mkefinecraftstudiotour.org.

3. Old Fashioned Fest

More than a half-dozen local drink slingers will be pouring at Old Fashioned Fest, offering samples of classic and newfangled updates of the proto-Wisconsin cocktail from 6 to 9 pm Sept. 30 at Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 N. Phillips Ave. Attendees will get to vote on their favorite brandy and Bourbon versions. Tickets (excluding fees) are $34, $47 for VIP admission (you get in an hour early) and $10 for designated drivers. Info: shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events/oldfashioned.

4. Cider Sunday at Wehr Nature Center

Cider Sunday, the Wehr Nature Center’s apple festival, Returns Oct. 2 from 11 am to 4 pm, with freshly made apple cider, apple treats, live music and guided hikes through the woods and prairie at the nature center, 9701 W. College Ave., Franklin. Admission is $7, free for Friends of Wehr Nature Center and for kids younger than 2. Info: friendsofwehr.org/cidersunday.

5. Bay View Gallery Night

More than 45 venues, from galleries to taprooms, are taking part in this year’s Bay View Gallery Night, from 5 to 10 pm Sept. 30. Some stops, including the historic Beulah Brinton House, will also have live music, and many will have refreshments on hand; others will have family-friendly doings as well. Info: bvgn.org.

