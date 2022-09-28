Milwaukee events this weekend, including tattoo arts festival

1. Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival

The 12th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival brings more than 400 artists of a tattoo variety (including a few from the reality show “Ink Masters”) to the Wisconsin Center this weekend. There’ll be vendors, seminars, live entertainment and, of course, tattooing all three days. Hours are 2 to 11 pm Sept. 30, 11 am to 11 pm Oct. 1 and 11 am to 8 pm Oct. 2. Admission is $20 for a single day, or $40 for a three-day pass. Info: villainarts.com.

2. MKE Fine Craft Studio Tour

Forty artists will be on hand at 14 artist studios on the MKE Fine Craft Studio Tour, a free, self-guided event organized by Wisconsin Craft that stretches from River Hills and Wauwatosa to Bay View and South Milwaukee. Work ranges from jewelry and metalwork to painting and photography. The Venues are open from 10 am to 5 pm Oct. 1 and 2. Info: mkefinecraftstudiotour.org.

