Milwaukee eighth-grade basketball player earns community service award

Milwaukee eighth-grade basketball player earns community service award

MILWAUKEE – MacDowell Montessori School eighth-grader Dooney Johnson has made an impression with his skills on the basketball court, but recent recognition for his contributions off of it has inspired him to do more.

Johnson received the National Basketball Players Association’s People’s Champ Award last month at the second annual NBPA Players’ Voice Awards NextGen.

The award is given to “the player who gives as much off the court as they do on it, always striving to make his or her community better through service and advocacy,” the organization says. Nominations for the award were accepted for nearly two weeks before Finalists were chosen on July 22. Then the Winner was chosen in open voting.

“I really like helping people as much as I can,” he said. “When I get recognized for that and not just basketball, it feels really good.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button