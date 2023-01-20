Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games.

However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in 16 games this season (he is averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest on 48.1% shooting from the field).

It’s Friday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Bucks will look to trade Ibaka (in a mutual decision).

