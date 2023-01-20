Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games.

However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in 16 games this season (he is averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest on 48.1% shooting from the field).

It’s Friday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Bucks will look to trade Ibaka (in a mutual decision).

Via Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks and center Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the 14-year NBA Veteran a new home via trade as he remains away from the team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

Last season, Ibaka was on the Los Angeles Clippers but was traded to the Bucks in the middle of the season.

In addition to the Clippers and Bucks, he has also played for the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 33-year-old has played in 919 regular season games and has career averages of 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest on 51.3% shooting from the field.

At one point, he was one of the best power forwards in the league and has made the All-Defensive Team three different times (and led the league in blocks per game twice).

The Bucks will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.