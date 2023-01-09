Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Prediction, Preview, and Odds

Once Upon A Time In Las Vegas

Milwaukee will open a four-game road trip when it visits New York on Monday night. The Bucks are looking to bounce back from a 138-109 loss to Charlotte, which snapped a two-game winning streak. New York has won four consecutive games following a 112-108 win at Toronto on Friday.

Bucks allow highest-scoring first quarter ever Milwaukee raced out to a 19-6 start to the season, but it has struggled with consistency since then. The Bucks lost four straight games during the week of Christmas before winning three of their next four games. They picked up a 123-113 win against Washington last Tuesday before beating Toronto in overtime on Wednesday. Milwaukee was unable to maintain that winning stretch on Friday, getting blown out by Charlotte in a 138-109 final. The Hornets raced out to a 51-28 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, as they tied the NBA record for highest-scoring first quarter. Sing it, Mamu!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z7h9kYoTkh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 9, 2023 The Bucks continue to have defensive issues pop up, as they have allowed at least 130 points five times this season. They have also lost four games by at least 20 points, with all of those setbacks coming since Dec. 1. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to a season-low nine points on 2 of 7 shooting against Charlotte. He leads an offense that ranks No. 19, averaging 112.4 points per game. Antetokounmpo is pouring in 32.0 points and grabbing 11.8 rebounds per contest. Veteran guard Jrue Holiday is scoring 18.2 points, while Brook Lopez is adding 14.5 points. They are facing a New York defense that ranks tenth, allowing 111.3 points per game. Shooting guard Khris Middleton is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Knicks riding four-game winning streak New York has been dealing with inconsistency as well, but it has been a much streakier team than Milwaukee. The Knicks rattled off eight straight wins following their 10-13 start to the campaign, but they proceeded to lose their next five games to fall back to .500 overall. They have bounced back with a four-game winning streak, beating Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Toronto. The Knicks were favored in the first three wins, but they were 4-point underdogs in their win over the Raptors. They come into this game ranked No. 15 in the NBA offensively, averaging 114.2 points per game. Injury update for tomorrow’s game. Doubtful:

RJ Barrett (Lacerated right index finger) pic.twitter.com/xjRaGzGOdB — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 8, 2023 The Knicks gave up at least 120 points seven times during their 10-13 start to the season, but they allowed more than 106 points just once during their eight-game winning streak in December. Dallas star Luka Doncic had the first 60/20/10 triple double in NBA history during New York’s five-game losing streak at the end of December, but they have bounced back with their four-game winning streak. Power forward Julius Randle leads New York with 24.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Point guard Jalen Brunson is scoring 20.9 points, and he will need to step up even more with third-leading scorer RJ Barrett (finger) doubtful to play.

I have no interest in Backing Milwaukee following its disastrous performance against Charlotte. It was not just a blowout loss, but it was a blowout loss against one of the worst teams in the NBA. The Bucks have now covered the spread just three times in their last nine games, including once in their last five road games. New York has been trending in the opposite direction, covering the spread 12 times in its last 17 contests. The Knicks are riding a four-game winning streak and are trending in a much more promising direction than Milwaukee, which continues to play without Middleton. Prediction: New York +3 Full-Game Total Pick Insiders Status:

This game is going to be a defensive battle, as both teams are motivated to put forth a strong effort on that end of the court. Milwaukee is coming off one of its worst games of the season, so it will be inspired to make a statement on Monday. New York loves to control the tempo with its slow pace, as it ranks in the bottom half of the NBA in average possessions per game. The Knicks are expected to be without their third-leading scorer (Barrett), while Middleton is going to remain sidelined for Milwaukee. The Bucks have gone under in five of their last six road games against New York. Prediction: Under 226