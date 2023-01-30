Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-17) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and BSWI. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button