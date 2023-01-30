Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Milwaukee Bucks (32-17) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and BSWI. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pelicans
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pelicans
- The Bucks put up just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Pelicans gave up (113.1).
- Milwaukee is 20-2 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
- New Orleans has a 20-7 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Pelicans put up just 3.2 more points per game (115.1) than the Bucks allow (111.9).
- When it scores more than 111.9 points, New Orleans is 24-9.
- Milwaukee is 26-8 when it allows fewer than 115.1 points.
- This season, the Bucks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Pelicans’ opponents have hit.
- Milwaukee has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Pelicans are shooting 47.7% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 45.7% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, New Orleans has a 22-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bucks this season is Giannis Antetokounmpo (among active players), who averages 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
- Bobby Portis adds 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 10.1 rebounds per matchup. Jrue Holiday puts up 19.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game.
- Brook Lopez leads active Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jevon Carter averages 1.1 steals per game, while Lopez has 2.5 blocks per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum averages 21.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.5 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas is on the books for 14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
- McCollum is consistent from three-point range with 3.0 made Threes per game.
- Larry Nance Jr. records 0.8 blocks per game, and Jose Alvarado averages 1.2 steals per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/17/2023
|
Raptors
|
W 130-122
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
L 114-102
|
Away
|
1/23/2023
|
Pistons
|
W 150-130
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Nuggets
|
W 107-99
|
Mold
|
1/27/2023
|
Pacers
|
W 141-131
|
Away
|
1/29/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/31/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/2/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/4/2023
|
Heat
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/6/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
|
2/9/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Magic
|
L 123-110
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Heat
|
L 100-96
|
Away
|
1/24/2023
|
Nuggets
|
L 99-98
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
L 111-102
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Wizards
|
L 113-103
|
Mold
|
1/29/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/31/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
2/2/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/5/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/7/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.