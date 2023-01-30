Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-17) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and BSWI. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pelicans

The Bucks put up just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Pelicans gave up (113.1).

Milwaukee is 20-2 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

New Orleans has a 20-7 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Pelicans put up just 3.2 more points per game (115.1) than the Bucks allow (111.9).

When it scores more than 111.9 points, New Orleans is 24-9.

Milwaukee is 26-8 when it allows fewer than 115.1 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Pelicans’ opponents have hit.

Milwaukee has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Pelicans are shooting 47.7% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 45.7% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, New Orleans has a 22-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bucks this season is Giannis Antetokounmpo (among active players), who averages 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Bobby Portis adds 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 10.1 rebounds per matchup. Jrue Holiday puts up 19.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game.

Brook Lopez leads active Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jevon Carter averages 1.1 steals per game, while Lopez has 2.5 blocks per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averages 21.3 points per game. He also grabs 4.5 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.

Jonas Valanciunas is on the books for 14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

McCollum is consistent from three-point range with 3.0 made Threes per game.

Larry Nance Jr. records 0.8 blocks per game, and Jose Alvarado averages 1.2 steals per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/17/2023 Raptors W 130-122 Mold 1/21/2023 Cavaliers L 114-102 Away 1/23/2023 Pistons W 150-130 Away 1/25/2023 Nuggets W 107-99 Mold 1/27/2023 Pacers W 141-131 Away 1/29/2023 Pelicans – Mold 1/31/2023 Hornets – Mold 2/2/2023 Clippers – Mold 2/4/2023 Heat – Mold 2/6/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 2/9/2023 Lakers – Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/20/2023 Magic L 123-110 Away 1/22/2023 Heat L 100-96 Away 1/24/2023 Nuggets L 99-98 Mold 1/25/2023 Timberwolves L 111-102 Mold 1/28/2023 Wizards L 113-103 Mold 1/29/2023 Bucks – Away 1/31/2023 Nuggets – Away 2/2/2023 Mavericks – Away 2/4/2023 Lakers – Mold 2/5/2023 Kings – Mold 2/7/2023 Hawks – Mold

