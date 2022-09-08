Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo receives best NBA 2K rating

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been giving people Nightmares virtually and in reality for years. NBA 2K announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Antetokounmpo will be the highest-rated player in the game when it’s released. NBA 2K23 is set to release on Friday.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo receives highest rating in NBA 2K23

As someone who has played NBA 2K for many years, I can say that this is great and horrible news simultaneously. In most video games, there’s always something in the game that’s unstoppable. In 2K, the Unstoppable person is Antetokounmpo.

It has been an incredible journey for Antetokounmpo to see his development, both on 2K and in the actual NBA. When Antetokounmpo entered the NBA, his rating on NBA 2K14 was 60 overall, the worst player in the entire game. Through hard work and becoming a 2-time NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP, he has gone from worst to first, donning a 97 overall to start in NBA 2K23. Antetokounmpo has previously had ties to the game in the past, as he was the cover athlete of NBA 2K19.

Almost nobody is more deserving of the best player Distinction than Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is one of those players that became the best because he works the best. His work ethic can be matched by only a few in the game today and maybe even in the game’s history. It’s hard to find many who have made the leap Antetokounmpo has made over his career.

It’s doubtful that 2K stuff means much to Antetokounmpo, though. He will be looking to bring the Bucks back to the top of the NBA world after falling short last season. Antetokounmpo has been clear about one thing throughout his time in the NBA, all that matters to him is winning a championship.

Antetokounmpo is coming off of what was arguably his best NBA season. Even though he didn’t have any of the Accolades to show for it, what he was able to do in 2021-2022 was Spectacular nonetheless. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Perhaps most importantly, he improved his free throw percentage to 72.2 percent after being below 70 in the previous two seasons.

The improvement last season circles back to Antetokounmpo’s work ethic. Even after winning the NBA Championship and being named Finals MVP in 2021, Antetokounmpo still tried to get better and improve his game.

NBA 2K, in general, hasn’t been handing out 99 overall ratings to players in recent years, but one could argue that if there’s a deserving one, it would be Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even though Antetokounmpo might not put too much thinking into his 2K rating, being a 97 overall gives him some work to do. If he wants something to shoot for, perhaps his best is yet to come while he aims to achieve a 99 rating.

It’s an exciting time of the year for video game and NBA 2K lovers like myself, with the game coming out at Midnight Thursday. Let’s just hope Antetokounmpo is on our team and we don’t have to go against him.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.