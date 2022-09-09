Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Golf Outing Tied Up By Gallagher Insurance To Take Place Monday At The Bog

Public invited to take part in online auction where they can bid on unique and exciting Bucks packages

The sixth annual Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Golf Outing teed up by Gallagher Insurance will take place this Monday, Sept. 12, at The Bog in Saukville. The event will bring Bucks alumni, executives and front office staff together to raise funds for the Foundation, which is dedicated to improving outcomes for underserved populations in Wisconsin by providing financial grants, developing innovative partnerships and supporting impactful ideas in education, health and wellness, empowerment, civic engagement and justice reform.

Bucks alumni scheduled to attend Monday’s event include Vin Baker, Bob Dandridge, TJ Ford, Dick Garrett, Desmond Mason, Jon McGlocklin, Michael Redd and Fred Roberts. Select current Bucks players may also attend intermittently throughout the day along with Bucks executives and staff.

In conjunction with the golf outing, the MBF is hosting an online public auction where fans can bid on unique and exciting Bucks packages. The online auction is open now and runs until 6 pm CT on Monday, Sept. 12. Fans can start bidding now HERE.

A few of the items and packages up for bid in the online public auction include:

Big 3 Jersey Package: This package includes framed and autographed jerseys from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton

Alumni Package: This package includes signed memorabilia from Bucks alumni, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Dandridge, Brandon Jennings, Michael Redd and more

Dance For Your Dinner: This package includes four lower-level tickets to a 2022-23 Bucks game at Fiserv Forum where one guest will get the opportunity to participate in the Palermo’s Dance For Your Dinner on-court contest

Kohler Stay and Play: Two Golfers can enjoy a round on The Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, The Baths of Blackwolf Run or The Irish at Whistling Straits. The package also includes a world-class deluxe room accommodations for one night at The American Club

Cluckery Catering: This package includes a Cluckery catering package that will feed 25 people, which includes 50 tenders and two sides

