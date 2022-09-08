Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis Shares His Goal For 2022-23 Season

While they were unable to defend their title during the 2021-22 season, the Milwaukee Bucks will once again be one of the teams to beat in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the top players in the entire world and with a very solid amount of depth, the Bucks have everything they need to be a competitive team. One of their key secondary talents that provides them with a lot of depth in the frontcourt is Bobby Portis and the former first-round pick is coming off of a career year.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button