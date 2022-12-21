Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11) meet at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bucks vs. Cavaliers oddsand make our expert NBA Picks and predictions.

The Bucks picked up a 128-119 win at the New Orleans Pelicans Monday as the Over cashed for the 3rd time in 4 games. Milwaukee has won and covered each of the past 2 outings and is looking to cover for a 3rd straight game for the first time since Nov. 2-5.

The Cavaliers throttled the visiting Utah Jazz 122-99 Monday in a revenge game for G Donovan Mitchell. They went for 23 points, including 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point line, and was 1 of 7 Cavs to score 12 or more points in a balanced performance on offense.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Bucks at Cavaliers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:45 am ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Bucks +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Cavaliers -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

: Bucks +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Cavaliers -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Bucks +2.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -2.5 (-105)

: Bucks +2.5 (-115) | Cavaliers -2.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!

OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Bucks at Cavaliers key injuries

Bucks

F Chris Middleton (knee) doubtful

Cavaliers

F Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful

(knee) doubtful F Dean Wade (shoulder) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Bucks at Cavaliers Picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 110, Cavaliers 106

Moneyline

The BUCKS (+110) are worth playing as short ‘dogs on the road.

Milwaukee won the first 2 meetings this season, including a 117-102 win in Cream City as a 4-point favorite on Nov. 25. Milwaukee also won by 15 points in a Matchup Nov. 16 in Wisconsin.

Against the spread

While the Cavaliers have cashed ATS in 4 of the past 6 meetings, the BUCKS +2.5 (-115) hold a 6-4 ATS advantage across the past 10 in this series.

The Cavs are an impressive 14-4-1 ATS in their last 19 home games, but they’re also 1-5 ATS in their previous 6 games following a straight-up win.

Over/Under

UNDER 216.5 (-110) is the lean, as it has cashed at a 5-1-1 clip in the past 7 meetings in Cleveland.

In addition, the Under is 15-4 in the past 19 road games for the Bucks. The Under is also 10-3 in the past 13 games overall for the Cavs while going 9-2 in their last 11 home games.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a Trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting Picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NBA coverage:

HoopsHype | Bulls Wire | Celtics Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | LeBron Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire