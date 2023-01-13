Milton High girls basketball stages huge comeback to beat Fontbonne

MILTON — It figures that a team that prominently features Stephanie Needham would be good at overcoming adversity.

Needham, a senior guard/forward, missed large chunks of each of the last two seasons with injuries. A back issue cost her time as a sophomore, and a torn meniscus in her knee wiped out the last 10 games of her junior campaign.

We’re happy to report that she’s healthy again. It might not be a coincidence that so is the Milton High girls basketball program.

With one playoff appearance over the previous seven seasons, the Wildcats have kept a low profile in recent years. And they might have bottomed out last winter with a 3-15 record. But Coach Kyle West, a 2008 Brockton High grad, appears to have gotten things back on track in his second season in charge.

A very respectable 5-5 start created a platform. On Thursday, the Wildcats — they hope — started building something special on that platform by authoring what might be the signature win of this new era. With Needham delivering 17 points and 11 rebounds, Milton dug out of a 20-point hole to stun town Rival Fontbonne Academy, 50-49.

“It means so much to us,” Needham said. “We haven’t beaten this team in a while. And especially since we haven’t been doing well for the past three years (this is significant). This is our sixth win (already) this season and it really means a lot. Our new Coach has really helped this program.”

West, who caught the coaching bug while working as a referee to earn extra money as a college student (UMass-Amherst), was a boys varsity Assistant and JV Coach at Winthrop and Hamilton-Wenham for nine years before deciding it was time to run his own show. When the Milton job opened up last season he grabbed it. That first year was rough, but the seeds were sown. West stresses defense above all else; fittingly, that was what turned Thursday’s game around.

Fontbonne (4-3) raced out to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter and pushed the advantage up to 20 (32-12) when Colleen Fogarty sank a pair of free throws two minutes into the second quarter.

The Ducks were Flying high — until Milton decided to clamp down defensively, holding the visitors to just 17 points over the final 22 minutes.

“It’s ironic because we gave up so many points (in the first quarter),” West said. “I don’t think we’ve played that bad defensively (at any point this season). But when they got to 32 (points) we challenged ourselves and we got back to what we do, what we know. Defense won us the game.”

“We just really struggled,” Fontbonne Coach Clare Murphy said. “We weren’t cohesive. I felt like the first quarter really couldn’t have gone any better for us. … Then the second quarter was just like a totally different team. The wheels started coming off the bus and we panicked a little bit and resorted to some bad habits. You gotta give credit to Milton; they played really tough. They didn’t quit. I knew they wouldn’t. They play in a tough league, so they play against great competition day in and day out.”

Down 32-12, Milton immediately started its comeback by holding Fontbonne scoreless until there were 43.5 seconds left in the second quarter. The Ducks still had a comfortable lead, 35-24, at Halftime but they scored just 3 points in the third quarter, which ended with Milton up, 40-38, as the culmination of a 28-6 run.

The Ducks, who never led in the fourth quarter, fell behind by six points, 50-44, with 1:55 remaining but staged a late rally as Fogarty (10 points) drained a 3-pointer from the left wing and point guard Alix Abelard (9 points, 7 assists) delivered a floater in the lane to cut the lead to 50-49 with 45.8 seconds left.

Milton made one final defensive stand against a Ducks’ inbound play under the Offensive basket with 5.4 seconds left. The Wildcats forced Tressa Murphy (10 points) into an off-balance turnaround shot in the lane, and Milton freshman center Victoria Fish, who had an excellent game, pulled down the rebound and was fouled with 0.2 seconds left.

“We take defense very seriously,” Needham said. “We practice it for 30 minutes every day. We get nit-picky about defense.”

Said senior guard Kate Karimbakas: “Defense is our main priority.”

That’s music to the ears of West, who, by the way, calls Karimbakas “tough as nails.” The 50 points represent the Wildcats’ high-water mark offensively of the season. Their other wins have come by scores of 42-23 (against Dedham), 38-37 (Hamilton-Wenham), 46-25 (Revere), 42-28 (Saugus) and 41-30 (Hamilton-Wenham again). They also had a three-game losing streak early in the season in which they scored 27, 28 and 18 points.

So, again, defense.

“We pride ourselves on our defense — playing tough, hard-nosed defense where we’re all working together,” said West, 32, who lives in East Boston and works as the guidance counselor at Charlestown High. “We don’t try to surprise people with our defense. It’s an identity that we’re really trying to form at Milton. We’re grinders. We might not light the world up offensively, but you know when you play us that we are going to play tough, hard-nosed defense and you’re going to have to work for everything you get. And I think we’re really building that.”

Junior guard Christina McA’Nulty (11 points) and senior guard Grace Henry (6 points) each hit big 3-pointers late with McA’Nulty just beating the shot clock to make it 49-44 with 2:24 left. Sophomore guard Ava Regan added 10 points, and Fish chipped in 5.

“I’m so hard on Christina because she has so much talent,” West said of McA’Nulty, who had three of Milton’s seven treys. “She’s really learning. She’s so bought-in and she’s seeing the results. I couldn’t be any prouder of her.”

For Fontbonne, junior center Lilly Blow, of Hanover, had 10 points and 7 rebounds, and Tressa Murphy added 10 points and 4 assists.

The Ducks, who were coming off a 55-51 loss to Notre Dame Academy last Friday, will participate in Saturday’s “Bigger Than Basketball” fundraising doubleheader at Quincy High for former Presidents player Priscilla Bonica, who is battling brain cancer. Fontbonne will play Quincy at 6 pm after Abington squares off against Pembroke at 4.

Like Milton, Fontbonne is in the midst of a bounce-back season after going 6-14 last winter and missing the MIAA playoffs. Despite Thursday’s loss, Clare Murphy likes what she’s seen from the Ducks this season; their three losses have come by a total of seven points.

“This group of girls is amazing,” the Coach said. “They work hard, they’re very cohesive, team Chemistry is great. We’re really trying to Preach being more consistent. If anything, they are sometimes too hard on themselves, so when Mistakes happen, instead of having that next-play mentality they start to press a little bit and we can’t pull ourselves out of it. But we definitely are a better team this year than we were last year. We have a lot of the season ahead of us. We’ll be in the mix.”