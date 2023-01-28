Milton Arts Guild linocut Printmaking Portraits class set Feb. 11

Milton Arts Guild will offer a beginner/intermediate class for beginner and intermediate Printmaking students from 10 am to 12:30 pm, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Studios on Walnut, 310 Walnut St., Milton. Internationally educated printmaker Mark Harris will lead Linocut Printmaking Part 2: Portraits.

This class will include an introductory demonstration followed by hands-on experience in making a relief print. In relief printing, the surface of a block or plate is carved away so a reverse image remains. That image is then inked and transferred to paper.

Harris has been Printmaking for 18 years, and he has had two Residencies at Arquetopia in Puebla, Mexico. His works have been exhibited in regional shows at Rehoboth Art League, Biggs Museum, AnneMarie Sculpture Garden and Gallery, and Delaware Creative. Harris has printed handmade books in the permanent collection of the Delaware Art Museum and the Maryland Institute College of Art. He was a visiting instructor at the Ecole National Des Arts in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He has studio space at Studios on Walnut.

The class costs $70, which includes all supplies. Students should bring a small photo or reference for the piece. To register, go to miltonartsguild.org.